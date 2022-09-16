Advice columnist Carolyn Hax takes your comments and questions most Fridays about life, family, relationships and more. Some questions may be adapted into full columns, and transcripts of the chats remain available after each session concludes.

The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your submissions are anonymous unless you choose to identify yourself. To reply to other posts, simply include ‘re:’ or ‘to’ the topic in the subject line of your post.