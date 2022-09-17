These women are extremely educated in the health, nutrition and medical fields. They’re also each half my weight and eight inches shorter. Up until now, I’ve ignored these comments or tried to deflect any blatantly fat-phobic talk while silently hoping they haven’t noticed I’m not like them.
But I gained 15 pounds during the pandemic and it is noticeable. I am already dealing with a lot of self-hatred over it and knowing what my mother-in-law really thinks of bodies over a size 10 is draining. What are some ways I can keep sane and defend myself and others subtly, without feeling as if I’m arguing with professionals on something I’m not doing great at myself?
— Walrus Among Otters
Walrus Among Otters: People can be educated and still be wrong, blind, obtuse or stunted. And gosh, walruses are my favorite funny animal but please don’t do that to yourself.
This may be too much to ask, but I hope that on your next encounter with their body talk, whenever it comes and at whatever weight you are when it comes, you will say your piece: “You may not realize how often you talk about body size. I do, though, and as someone who has a very different body size, shape and type from all of you, I have found it difficult to hear talk of bodies like mine as a problem. You are truly wonderful family and I care about all of you so much. I just hope you will consider what these conversations sound like to me.”
If they are indeed in “health, nutrition and medical fields,” then they are bringing attitudes to their work that aren’t healthy for an array of patients. If you don’t think you’re worth sticking up for, then stick up for those patients, though, for the record, I think you’re completely worth sticking up for, and I really hope you do it.
Readers’ thoughts:
· I wouldn’t even mention myself or how I feel. “I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but you talk about other people’s weight A LOT. Why do you care so much about other people’s bodies?”
· I’m sorry you’re going through that, letter-writer. If it’s any consolation, people who sit around and obsess over other people’s weight, bodies, and diet choices probably don’t have a healthy relationship with their own bodies or food. In other words, they’re the problem, not you.
And yeah, I’m a 6-foot-tall woman who was gifted with peasant birthing hips. I am of average weight. I work out 4-5 times a week and do my best to eat healthy. I could lose 80 pounds and still not be under a size 10. Your relatives, frankly, don’t sound like very educated or nice people.
More from Carolyn Hax
Answer this week’s reader question: Mom cringes at daughter’s racy look
From the archive:
Her heart’s not in the marriage. And yet, her therapist persists.
During a long vacation, a friend unpacks a lot of insensitive remarks
When your sister-in-law turns Facebook into unsocial media
Waking up the neighbors and loving it
Urban relatives’ condescending comments make for a bumpy ride
More:
Sign up for Carolyn’s email newsletter to get her column delivered to your inbox each morning.
Carolyn has a Q&A with readers on Fridays. Read the most recent Q&A here. The next chat is Sept. 23.
Resources for getting help. Frequently asked questions about the column. Chat glossary.