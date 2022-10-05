Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hi, Jules: I feel like a narcissist when I post a lot of stories, but at the same time, I want to share my life. But nobody replies to my stories, even if I say I’m about to get surgery or something. It’s like people are sociopaths through social media. People want to see my stories but don’t seem to actually want to engage with them or me. It’s messed up and I ask myself why?

— Tiff

Tiff: If you’re deeply upset with people’s lack of engagement on your posts, you should assess why you decide to broadcast certain media or thoughts online in the first place. What’s on your mind more — getting a reaction out of others, or building a digital portfolio of your life that others can simply opt-in to?

The framing of your question makes it clear that you want to believe the latter, but a desire for people’s reactions seems to be taking over. For example, when posting about your surgery, if you’re sharing the renowned hospital bracelet shot or anything that leaves viewers with question marks in their heads — it can feel like you’re leaving out valuable context to fish for reactions. It may be happening subconsciously, but nonetheless, it’s happening.

If you’re instead posting the what, when, how and why details of your surgery — the intent feels rooted in archiving a memory, something that you’re comfortable sharing with others as a bonus. Being grounded in your truth and then opening yourself up to connection creates a far healthier dynamic with what you decide to post on social media.

I don’t think that it’s right to always expect a reaction from people. With the amount of content consumed on these platforms, you can’t assume that your audience will be at your beck and call. People tend to scroll through social media in moments of downtime and the use is often mindless. Like have you seen how fast people tap through Instagram stories or scroll through their Twitter feed? Truly, I wouldn’t take it to heart.

Now, I’m not defending loved ones who don’t attend to your serious life updates, but I do think that the lines get blurred if you only share these updates on social media instead of informing them more personally. If something is shared so willingly with the general public, they may be confused about their role in the situation.

Everyone’s use of social media is subjective. Younger generations seem to be more comfortable with posting these updates on social media rather than individually emailing, calling or even texting. But if that’s you, I would more formally notify your loved ones about your use of these platforms or adjust your communication style based on what’s most native to them.

With all that being said, I’d be remiss not to acknowledge the growing desensitization among social media users. The amount of information we’re exposed to is now far from natural, and I think it’s easier for our minds to go a bit numb rather than process it.

More are beginning to research if what we experience through social media and AI interfaces can lead to decreased empathy for others and increased self-interest, so you’re not wrong to question it. Many of the current design choices, like public-facing engagement metrics, make it difficult for users to not give into chasing likes, shares and reactions. But I don’t believe that narcissism is inherent to these platforms — user intent plays a big role here.

You’re navigating an interesting time. Have high standards for both your online and offline relationships, but prioritize empathy and communication along the way.

