Dear Miss Manners: I recently moved after many years at the same residence, and my friends who were helping, and even the paid mover, kept saying things like: “You already have one umbrella. Why do you need more?” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight I moved quickly to get out of a terrible relationship and had to deal with comments and ridicule about the items I decided to keep. (I had hired the mover because of my extensive container garden, which was a quick but poor decision. He had received five-star ratings from other customers, but how, God only knows.)

I love the friends who helped, but seriously, keep your mouth shut if you do not have something nice to say.

Surely there is a difference between movers you have hired and friends who have offered to help move your household. Professionals should not be critiquing your belongings — only moving them or advising you on how to do so — and you may quietly ask them to get on with the job.

But when you set generous friends loose among your private things, they are not going to be entirely impersonal. You do not have to defend your choices, but neither should you tell them to mind their own business. If they did, they would not be there. So if they observe that you are taxed with having too many umbrellas, you can just smile and say, “I expect rain.”

Dear Miss Manners: A small group of friends got together for lunch at a local restaurant. The meal was complete, and I was going to require a doggie bag.

Before I was given the opportunity to advise our waiter, another member of the group flagged down a different member of the waitstaff and proceeded to instruct him on how to take care of my leftovers, right down to what kind of container should be used.

This conversation was conducted in a language I do not speak. All of the staff speak English quite well. I was reprimanded by my partner for making it clear that I did not appreciate the intrusion. Was I out of line?

Whew. At first Miss Manners was worried that your dining companion had pinched your leftovers. As it is, she does not quite see why you are upset. You seem to have decided that your friend was motivated by a bossy desire to run your life, which Miss Manners would, of course, condemn.

But she has a different suspicion: Your friend is proud of being able to speak a foreign language and rarely gets a chance to try it on native speakers. Can you not find it in your heart to consider this endearing?

Dear Miss Manners: I have just read that it is bad manners to lift one’s menu totally off the table. I am in a quandary: I suffer from nearsightedness, so at times, I need to hold my menu a bit farther from my eyes than the tabletop allows.

Surely this bizarre directive was intended for children who think it funny to fold their menus over their heads like hats. While wondering who came up with this unauthorized instruction, Miss Manners can assure you that it does not apply to you.

