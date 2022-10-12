Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hi Jules: How should I respond to hateful comments or messages I get on social media? — K Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight K: Before considering how you should respond, consider if you should respond to a hateful comment or message. People tend to read comment sections before they consume the entirety of a social media post, and it can allow hateful yet believable comments to easily infiltrate others’ interpretation of that content.

If a commenter builds a false narrative, a groupthink snowball effect can happen more easily than you think. Early commenters can be especially impactful, as their comments will initially have less competition, which increases their chances of gaining likes, and makes their comment more likely to be considered by others.

One popular comment has the power to set the tone for all the commentary that will follow.

There are few scenarios in which it’s beneficial for you to respond to hateful comments, but providing clarification when harmful rhetoric has the potential to get out of hand is probably the most important. If a comment causes misinterpretation and possible harm, especially with a wider audience — respond. If a comment only strikes a more trivial, personal chord — ignore it. The internet is vast and you’re bound to come across those who want to provoke a reaction or project their own anger and insecurities.

When responding, be concise to eliminate the desire to build on that narrative moving forward. You don’t want to create or entertain a back-and-forth situation. Publicly say what you need to say once, and then move on.

There are other ways to respond to hateful comments that are more indirect: limiting comments and blocking people. I used to think these responses were weak, but I’ve come to realize the opposite is true. Taking these actions can be powerful in protecting not only your peace, but your audience’s as well.

Limiting comments can be filtering certain keywords in your settings when you see consistency in hateful rhetoric. It can also be deleting individual comments to eliminate the ability to reread and continuously dwell on them. Blocking is a strong option when it comes to repeat offenders or people who simply take it too far.

When it comes to hateful direct messages, I find that there are pretty much no situations in which you should respond. If the message doesn’t put others in harm’s way, it is not your responsibility to make time for hateful people through such an intimate medium. If the message is potentially harmful, report it and then again, move on.

You’ll run yourself into the ground trying to please the internet because the only person who will ever fully understand your intentions is you. I understand that there’s an almost innate reflex to respond to every hateful comment in order to be “perceived correctly,” but your attention is valuable, so be very picky about whom you give it to.

