We asked readers to channel their inner Carolyn Hax and answer this question. Some of the best responses are below. Hi Carolyn! I am a senior associate at a firm, where I frequently train and coach newer associates. Our workplace is friendlier than most, and we generally know what is going on in each other’s lives. Given that work culture, however, I still believe we need to keep conversations more professional and less personal.

I was recently working with a brand-new associate on my team, and I had asked her how her date from the previous night had gone (since she had mentioned it the day before), and I wanted to make brief conversation before diving into our training material. I didn’t get a short response, which is what I expected. I got a whole diatribe about how the date didn’t go well and all the details — at least 10 minutes of talking!

I feel the need to give feedback to my junior, since I do not want oversharing to be a habit of hers, and I want her to be successful professionally. It is not a good look to overshare in the workplace.

— Mentor not Friend

Mentor not Friend: Let it go — once. After all you did ask a personal question so don’t be too harsh because you got a personal answer. Also, consider that one person’s oversharing is another’s friendly conversation. Maybe you just hit her at a time when she really needed to get something off her chest. Maybe she sees you as the mentor you’re supposed to be and is a bit confused as to how far that goes with personal information. Maybe she’s sitting in her office thinking, “Why in the world did I say all of that? They probably think I’m a total ditz.”

Put the behavior on your watch list and see what happens if you don’t ask a personal question next time. If it doesn’t happen again, consider it a nonissue. If it does, deal with it as a pattern you see emerging with the self-reminder that a mentor’s job is to help the mentee become their own best self, not the mentor’s clone.

— Wait For a Pattern

Mentor not Friend: This one is on you. You opened the door, and she walked right through it. The best way to set the tone at work is by example. Your new associate is not yet aware of your corporate culture. You sent a mixed message by asking the personal question, and now you are considering shaming her for answering. If you want to keep matters professional, manage the topics.

— MLY

Mentor not Friend: Does she do this often? If so, next time I would suggest tactfully cutting her off a little early, maybe with, “Oh man, I hate when a date goes that poorly! Hope you don’t mind — would love to catch up at another time, but right now in the interest of time would you mind if we switched over to the meeting topic?” As someone who finds myself over sharing by my nature, usually one of these comments is enough to get me back on track, and I’ve started catching myself earlier.

If she doesn’t change behavior after a couple reminders, you may need to be more direct. Make a comment along the lines of, “Hey, I appreciate that we have a good and trusting relationship, but on company time want to make sure we’re a little more focused on work topics.”

If she asks or seems confused on what the appropriate level of detail is, you could even add something like, “If you’re ever not sure if you’re sharing too much detail, usually about one sentence about whether you enjoyed something is usually the right amount of detail.”

Of course, if she doesn’t do it often, write it off as a one-time thing (but I suspect that if she actually went on for 10 minutes, she likely doesn’t have the right barometer down yet!)

— Chatty Cathy in Chicago

Mentor not Friend: Even if your workplace is friendlier than most, you are a senior associate, and she is a junior associate — a new hire, even! You’re her boss! The best rule among friendly colleagues is to let them choose when, where and with whom to share their personal lives. Asking about a person’s date might fit well with more established working relationships between peers, but you are not her peer — you are her mentor, acting in a supervisory capacity.

There’s a power dynamic at work that may have made her nervous and feel compelled to share more details about her uncomfortable evening. If you want to talk to her after she “over-shared” (i.e. answered the question that you asked), you should apologize and express regret that you asked her about a personal matter, possibly pressuring her to share more details about an uncomfortable evening than she otherwise would have in a new work setting.

A friendlier-than-most workplace gives its employees the choice whether to share personal information. You can show her where appropriate boundaries lie by admitting your own mistake.

— Ivan Ptizelov

Mentor not Friend: You asked a personal question and got a personal answer. If that’s not something you want to deal with — maybe you should stop asking. But realize that could make you seem cold or stand-off-ish.

I also fail to see where your co-worker crossed a line?

A conversation about a bad date (even a deep dive) doesn’t seem that inappropriate to me — unless she described sexual behavior or her sexual preferences. But your complaint seems to be the amount of details she shared as opposed to the actual content.

If you don’t want those details next time, it’s on you not to ask.

— Don’t Ask, Can’t Tell

Every week, we ask readers to answer a question submitted to Carolyn Hax’s live chat or email. Read last week’s installment here. New questions are typically posted on Fridays, with a Monday deadline for submissions. Responses are anonymous unless you choose to identify yourself and are edited for length and clarity.

