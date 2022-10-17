Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Adapted from an online discussion. Hi Carolyn: I’m living with my parents while waiting for grad school to start. My mom babysits my nephews after she gets out of work for about two hours. I have a job I do on my computer, and I can hear her from my room. The way she deals with them is really bothering me: ignoring them, belittling them, then constantly threatening to spank them if they don’t quiet down.

She also raised me like this, and my sister a little bit, too, and I resent her for it to this day. I’ve talked to her about how she raised me and how it hurt me, and I thought I made progress with her by expressing how I felt about being spanked, name-called and neglected. As a boy, I got it a lot worse than my sister did, especially physically, and I also told her how I felt about that.

Unfortunately, I can’t go to my sister, because sometimes she parents much like my mother did. I am not sure I can get through to her that I don’t think this environment is the best for her sons.

Because I’ve talked to my mom about this before and she seemed to agree, approaching her looks to be the better option. It pains me to see another generation of boys exposed to her bad parenting habits, and I need some help approaching her about it and figuring out what to say.

— Bothered

Bothered: Oh, this is … wow. Okay.

Talk to your mom again, yes. Maybe this time, instead of saying what didn’t work, suggest what you would have appreciated when you were your nephews’ age. If you can take a 30-minute break from work for a few days to pitch in with your nephews’ care, putting your ideas into practice, then that could be the difference. She apparently knows no other way — possibly having been reared by the rod herself.

If your work allows it, then stepping in to break the tension and add positive energy could be an emotional lifesaver. Hug those boys when you can. And your mom.

I disagree that your sister’s off-limits — and her own shaky methods are exactly why you approach her. Treat it as if it goes without saying that Mom’s threats and spanking are bad things she wants to avoid with her sons.

This may come off as dishonest, but you’re not saying or doing anything untrue; you’re just choosing to deal with your mom’s behavior only, your own history and what you witnessed.

For example: “I lived this with Mom. You know how I felt about being spanked, name-called and neglected. I resent her to this day for it. And I have talked to her directly — but I still hear her treating your boys this way. Please hire a responsible sitter if you can.”

If she does a two-plus-two and applies this to her own behavior, treating her kids better, then great — but the immediate issue is to report the emergency (your mom’s incompetence with children) to the proper authority (your sister).

If your sister won’t hire or can’t afford a better sitter, then please call Childhelp, 800-4-A-CHILD, to talk to a trained staff member about your options. Neglecting, threatening and hitting children is child abuse. I am so sorry you, your sister and your nephews — and probably your mom herself — have been subjected to this.

