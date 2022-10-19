Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hi Jules: My friends have been watching a lot of social media personalities with controversial takes (Andrew Tate) who also believe that society is stacked against men. I’ve noticed it’s been depressing my friends quite a bit since they believe this content as truth. They’ve also drastically changed, and I think it’s because of this media consumption.

What should you do if your friends start consuming digital media that you believe is harmful to them, and how do you approach talking to them about it?

— C.

C.: These particular media personalities use compelling tactics to build audiences and, ultimately, brands. Their harmful messaging may resonate with an audience, fill a void, or provide answers or excuses for what someone’s been struggling with. In this situation, all three seem to be present, and it’s blinding your friends from recognizing another aspect of their messaging — hyperbole.

Exaggerated messaging tends to be part of these controversial personalities’ plans: provoke strong emotions so impressionable people filter into their ecosystem and purchase their offerings. Yes, they’ll risk fueling polarization and warping the outlook of their audiences for personal gain.

It’s important to help your friends become more conscious of how their media consumption influences their mind-set. Simultaneously, you should be trying to seed other ways for them to spend their time. Schedule plans that incorporate more free-flowing dialogue, ideally in person or via video call. Getting your friends interested in casual conversation about a wide range of topics can help them become better accustomed to critical thought and response.

When the topic of men in today’s society comes up, say that you understand why they’re compelled by these personalities, but you worry their messaging is causing a net negative impact on their lives.

Instead, suggest they listen to personalities who don’t fuel or dwell on the problems among boys and men today, but focus on solutions that can motivate people such as your friends to see the light. I recommend Scott Galloway, Andrew Yang and Richard Reeves. It could even be great to watch their conversations about this topic together.

You can also share alternative approaches to the topic more casually through a group chat or individually. I suggest building this relationship gradually by first sharing media within your mutual interests so that when you start to share things with more of an underlying message about this topic, it doesn’t feel abrupt or like a personal attack.

Set a precedent that you’re sharing media with each other for enjoyment or consideration, and that there’s no need for further context or comment. I have this relationship with a handful of people, where we silently curate interesting content, and it’s honestly become my favorite way to consume because I’m exposed to things that my personalized algorithms wouldn’t have shown me.

The most subtle approach is reaching them in the same places these controversial personalities are. Whether that’s through retweets, story posts or something of the sort — uplifting alternative viewpoints can hopefully catch their eye while scrolling. Otherwise, there will continue to be little to no dialogue or challenging on their feeds.

All you can do is pave a path forward. It’s ultimately up to them to consider it, which of course, can take time. It’s nuanced, it’s not easy — but you’re being a great friend.

