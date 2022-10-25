Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hi Elaine: It is becoming very challenging to have conversations in social settings with family and friends due to all the sensitive topics right now. While I consider myself very open-minded, I know many people are not, so it’s difficult to have real and honest conversations without being offensive. I completely respect both sides of discussions and am always interested in learning each person’s perspective, but it never seems to fail that opposing sides get extremely defensive about their POV and I find myself stuck in the middle playing “referee” and peace maker. I get really uncomfortable listening to loved ones argue because, after a few minutes, everyone is simply tone-deaf and not listening to what others have to say. Help! I don’t want to disengage, but is there anything I can do to help defuse the situation?

— Caught in the Middle

Caught in the Middle: My first instinct is to remind you that it isn’t your job to referee grown folks’ conversations. Give yourself permission to stay as close to the disengage button as necessary to preserve your own sanity.

But this may feel too simplistic on its own. Because what I hear you saying is that you actually want to connect with these people about these topics — not sidestep them. Your goal is to find a way to engage without feeling depleted, bulldozed, silenced, overwhelmed or offended.

There is no one-size-fits-all answer here. Everyone has different levels of comfort with confrontation, and there are as many conflict-resolution styles as there are conflicts. But what is true of most social gatherings is this: Unless you are hosting, there is very little you can control other than yourself. So it’s helpful to walk in with a game plan, complete with an exit strategy for conversations you’d rather not be lassoed into. Knowing how and when to pivot in conversation is a valuable life skill — especially at times like these, when sensitive discussions can feel like navigating land mines and one wrong move could trigger an eruption.

Read the room: In most groups at least one person is more interested in “being right” than in listening with an open mind. Remind yourself that you cannot change those people. It is OK to walk away from the conversation. It takes two to tussle and two to have a productive conversation.

Know your role: In group dynamics, people tend to take on certain conversational archetypes. There’s the instigator, the avoider, the bulldozer, the victim, the defender, the peacekeeper, etc. It sounds like you’re the peacekeeper, so stick to your superpower. Ask questions that keep the group curious about each other’s perspectives. Curiosity is the greatest diffuser.

If you notice yourself or anyone else becoming triggered by a comment, take a breath to avoid being reactive and remember you have options. Everyone at the table can exercise their agency to step in, walk away, redirect, or insert ground rules that keep themselves and everyone else feeling safe. Are certain topics off-limits for you? If so, don’t be afraid to name them. This may not be appropriate depending on the setting, but you may even consider appointing a fact-checker to flag misinformation in real time, particularly when discussing topics that don’t have two sides, like who won the 2020 election.

The more everyone feels they have a responsibility to safeguard the group, the less likely the conversation will go off the rails. While peacekeepers may not be the loudest in the room, they hold more power than you think.

Lead with compassion: Times of change ignite fears that can bring out the worst in people. “What often lurks beneath opinions is pain, stress, confusion, fear, and anxiety, especially in moments of profound change,” writes author Anand Giridharadas in Time. He is correct to add: “This doesn’t excuse the racism and misogyny that grow out of an allergy to change. But it does suggest that the remedy is helping more people make sense of these changes.”

As tensions arise, conversations tend to become more and more binary. Whenever we speak about complex topics in black-and-white terms, an “us vs. them” mentality emerges, pitting people against one another. Try to find and lean into the nuance. This is why bridge-builders are so necessary — they see through a lens of empathy beyond the discord.

The loudest voices often dominate heated conversations, so it’s easy to forget not everyone has made up their mind yet. Appeal to the complicated feelings and the contradictions found within both extremes. By disarming judgment, you become more persuasive.

Know how to pivot: Come equipped with comments or questions that redirect the focus and transition the group into a new topic. Rehearse them if you need to: “Anyway, we aren’t going to solve the world’s problems tonight.” “Anyone bingeing bad TV I need to see?” Think: anything that gently guides the group into more neutral territory and serves as a reminder of our shared humanity (and shared love of bad TV).

Thank you for your willingness to be a bridge in the great divide. The weight of that responsibility is too much for most. Remember to protect yourself from burning out. We need more people like you in the world.

