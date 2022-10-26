Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hi Jules: I used to live in a big city, but I’ve since moved to the countryside and don’t have many friends here. I’ve never really found my community online and don’t have people to talk to about my interests: tech, design, start-ups, etc. I’m in my late 20s and just use Twitter, although I’m sure a low follower count doesn’t help. Any advice on how to find that community or get involved in conversations?

R: I’ve noticed significantly more people feeling pressure to find an online community lately. Although connecting with people online is amazing, the word “community” has been misused and diluted by creators, companies and others over the past few years. Community is rare, so please don’t be hard on yourself!

Approach social media as a jumping-off point. Use these platforms to build your network, which will then create connections that can eventually snowball into a deeper sense of community. The best connections I’ve created online started by directly messaging people with something that could be of value to them: media they’d appreciate, an idea for them to riff on or something similar. Don’t worry about your follower count, but pay attention to how your profile presents your character and interests. It should reveal enough about you for an observer to feel confident that they have an idea of who you are.

In any online setting, the seeds of community get planted in public spaces: feeds, comment sections, Discord channels, etc. But direct messages tend to be where you solidify meaningful relationships. For example, if you enjoy the perspective of someone in the replies of one of your favorite Twitter follows, check out their profile and see whether there’s anything valuable you can share with them. If that’s simply expressing your respect, then do that!

Though this may seem contradictory, never reach out with the expectation of a response. It’s a mind-set necessary to staying resilient as you put yourself out there to build connections. Whether it’s because life is busy, they’re not interested at the moment or something else, people don’t owe you a response. Only reach out with things that you’d be happy to know they at least received.

Also, put yourself in the position to get reached out to. Don’t be shy about giving your perspective and insight publicly. Being open to both outreach and participation will put you in a stronger position to make online connections.

When you do connect with like-minded people, make a point to learn what online spaces they’re a part of, so you can explore them for yourself. There will probably be a lot of misses, so get comfortable with being patient and consistent.

Based on where conversations take you over time, you’re bound to gain a few people in your network whom you eventually even consider to be friends. However, be aware that online connections are always going to feel a bit different than in-person ones, so don’t lose sight of fostering those as well.

