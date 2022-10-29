Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Dear Miss Manners: Among the many changes that technology has introduced into our lives is the abundance of photographs that many of us carry on our mobile telephones. I find that this innovation, while quite wonderful in many ways, can complicate conversations. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In an earlier time, if an acquaintance’s children or grandchildren were mentioned, they might take a wallet out and produce a photograph to be remarked upon. In current circumstances, that same person is likely to show a picture or two on a telephone, then hand over the instrument, indicating that the recipient can scroll through a vast archive of related photographs.

When this happens to me, the people seem to glow proudly and expect a continuous stream of comments.

Might there be a graceful way to extricate oneself from entrapment of this sort? Perhaps I should mention that I will soon be attending a high school reunion.

“Oh, thank you, I would love to look, but I had better go wash my hands before I handle your phone.” And then Miss Manners recommends that you do not get yourself trapped outside the bathroom.

Dear Miss Manners: I have a friend who cannot issue a casual invitation (“Want to go furniture shopping with me?”) without first asking what my plans are for the day. If I have nothing firm on my agenda, like a doctor’s appointment, she then extends her invitation.

I feel stripped of any polite way of declining. There have been times I have agreed to something based on a certain time frame, only to have the outing start an hour later. Other friends will text me an invitation (“Lunch?”) that I can accept or decline. How do I dodge the bullet?

“I have some work to do and a few errands to run. Why? What did you have in mind?”

That way, if the invitation turns out to be more time-consuming than you can muster — Miss Manners envisions a house move or five-hour cruise — you may politely decline. And as for changing time frames, your errands can certainly become suddenly more pressing.

Dear Miss Manners: My three children have recently had birthdays. They are all young adults. The two boys received a card from my mother, but yesterday, my daughter received a card with money in it.

I feel certain that my mother just forgot to put a monetary gift in her grandsons’ cards. Should I say something to her? I know she will feel bad when I do, which I don’t want.

Consider that giving the money was the accident, not forgetting it.

Miss Manners suggests, “I think you accidentally slipped a twenty into Jojo’s birthday card. Remind me to give it back to you when I see you.” At which point your mother will likely realize her mistake and correct it in the next batch of cards. Or not — and happily snatch back her twenty.

