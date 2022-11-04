Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Dear Carolyn: Our son, 16, died of a head injury last summer in a fall at home. Friends and neighbors have been very kind, and I’d like them to know that I appreciate that kindness. They’ve remembered my boy, and that means everything. High school graduation was even dedicated to him, and the valedictorian gave a lovely speech. He was my son’s best friend.

We managed to attend, even though it was excruciating hearing where his friends were attending university. Our boy was brilliant, especially in math, and now we’ll never know what he could have accomplished. But I am grateful for the kindness we’ve received; even if people make awkward comments, I know they mean well.

Here’s the problem. I’ve tried so many times to write thank-you cards. I bought the cards and stamps, and I made a list of the people for whom I’m extremely grateful. I sit down and attempt to write, but it becomes too much, and I just can’t get past a line or two of the first one.

I have to walk by the site of the accident 40 or 50 times a day, and it’s too much. We decided to buy another house in a different town. We move next week, and I feel terrible for moving without properly thanking our friends and neighbors.

How can I power through the cards when they lead me down a hole, which I try the best I can to avoid on behalf of my sweet boy’s younger sibling? It’s just so raw and torturous to write those damned cards. Suggestions?

— Anonymous

Anonymous: A grief this shattering needs no one to speak on its behalf; your people understand. I know none of them, and I am confident saying this on their behalf: that their only wish is to have been able to do more. I am so sorry.

If you need to send these cards, for you, then that is something different, and I’m happy to try to help.

First, release the idea that writing the cards after you move instead of before is somehow bad. You’re in survival mode. Forgive yourself.

Second, call in help. If we were friends, I would come over and write these with you. On your time and at your pace and in as many sessions as you needed, bearing snacks or hugs or just my full attention. Someone near you is probably just waiting to be asked. Or lean on Compassionate Friends (compassionatefriends.org).

Third, you already have a strategy in progress: lowering the obstacles to getting started by doing the easier parts first. You bought the stationery and made your list. Continue that by addressing and stamping the envelopes, then nesting the blank card under the flap of each one for when you’re ready to write.

Next, I hope with that supportive friend at your side, you can compose two opening sentences that you will use to start every note. If you feel you can’t ask this of someone, for whatever reason, then write to me directly (tellme@washpost.com), and I will work on it with you by email.

Next, write, “Dear ----,” and copy those sentences into each card. One per day, if that’s all you can bear.

Next, add one personal line per card — or don’t. Just sign and send.

Again: This is only if you want to do this for your own peace of mind, heart and soul. If it’s for any other reason, then please know that you have cosmic license to let it go.

My condolences to you, your family and your community for your loss.

