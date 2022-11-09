Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hi Jules: It’s been a pain navigating the online landscape recently, as even the most familiar platforms seem to have turned on their heads. There are so many questionable changes and it’s exhausting seeing the online spaces I’ve inhabited being turned into something unrecognizable at this point. Instagram isn’t for my friends anymore, TikTok seems to always be on the brink of getting banned, YouTube doesn’t support my favorite content creators, and Twitter is at a weird precipice that I can’t even wrap my head around. Not to mention the fact that my most private online spheres are somehow turned into a marketing space.

Should I reframe what these platforms are supposed to mean to me as a user in the first place? Is it even worth it to adapt to this online environment that doesn’t seem to support users? Are we able to fight against what these platforms are turning into, or are we past the point of no return? Like a lot of people, my online existence has been a large facet of my life, and I really don’t want to just let it go. But at this point, it’s just painstaking to think about.

— Sophia

Sophia: This moment in time should certainly serve as a reality check. These platforms are businesses, and advertisers are the main customers. While our say as users means something, it’s often drowned out by the big bucks. Instagram executives only acknowledged criticism from users after the Kardashians, who have immense cultural leverage, publicly criticized recent updates.

If you’re dissatisfied with what’s happening and comfortable sharing your opinions publicly online, certainly do so. Recommendation algorithms have created a more level playing field for the average user to gain exposure. Sharing your outlook to a platform like TikTok could be seen by thousands overnight, and one of those viewers could be just who you need to make an impact internally. If you’re not comfortable posting online, supporting those you agree with also works. The post shared by the Kardashians was originally from a user with a smaller following, but Instagram’s “share to Story” feature caused an incredible snowball effect.

I don’t think we’re “past the point of no return” with these platforms, but there is going to be a lot of trial and error. Twitter pushing a subscription model is a huge shift in the social media landscape, but it could mean the platform will try to create a better user experience. With a subscription business model, if users aren’t happy and decide to leave, it immediately impacts the bottom line.

Amid the chaos, it’s okay to log off. If you’re experiencing more negative than positive effects because of these platforms, they are not worth your time. There are countless other ways to explore and express yourself digitally. If and when these platforms become appealing to you again, you can simply log back on.

It’s valuable to realize that platforms can be fleeting and that depending on them entirely for anything is a risk. They shouldn’t be treated as storage for your personal media. If you’re an avid user, you should periodically save any valuable content and information you post directly to your phone, computer or hard drive. If you monetize your social media accounts, you should diversify your presence across platforms, and create connections and opportunities that translate from the digital world into the physical world. These measures will allow for platform changes to feel less like the ceiling is caving in.

Think about how drastically communication and social life have evolved over the past 30 years. It’s likely that the top social media platforms will also drastically change throughout our lifetime. Even social media in its current form could become obsolete. Don’t be afraid to spend your time elsewhere, but simultaneously be open to the possibility that these platforms will go through growing pains.

