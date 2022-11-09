Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

We asked readers to channel their inner Carolyn Hax and answer this question. Some of the best responses are below. Dear Carolyn: I’m 23 and graduated college about a year ago during the pandemic. While at college I worked at least one job, and I have been working since high school. I got a paid internship right out of college that was very related to my field which recently concluded — this was taking up pretty much all of my time and mental space.

I applied for several “adult” jobs related to my field and have done well in the interview processes (made it through all the interviews, top couple candidates), but didn’t receive an offer. In some ways I’m okay with this. I’m young but I feel so burned out in my field that having some time to reevaluate sounds nice.

But how do I reevaluate? I’ve been going going going since I was a kid — with extracurriculars, jobs and classes. Now I suddenly have nothing to do (except apply to jobs) and I’m spiraling a little. How do I reevaluate what I want when maybe I’m realizing I’ve just been going along with the ride? (To be clear: I’m a first-generation college student and paid for school with a mix of loans/scholarships/out of pocket so I did make an effort to go. I loved my major, but I’m just feeling lost now that this phase has ended.)

Advertisement

— Lost Grad

Lost Grad: I was just like you when I graduated from college: My parents pushed me very hard when I was in school, and, once the structure of college fell away, I was left with a diploma that I had no desire to use. If you can afford it, take this time to do something that interests you — even if it’s not a “real” or “traditional” post-college career, or it feels like “settling.” (I enjoyed going to a certain bookstore in D.C., so I got a job there.)

Eventually, I decided that I wanted to pursue another area of education. I never could have made that decision if I were spinning on that initial hamster wheel — when it felt like I had only one, preordained path. I won’t glamorize my old bookstore job, but it was very different. It allowed me to see a perspective and gain experience I never could have if I just dove into a cubicle job after graduation.

Advertisement

Even though there are undoubtedly some things I would have done differently, I know that only now with lots of hindsight. I was not at the right place or maturity level to even think about those choices then. Now, I have the typical “adult” job (incorporating both my undergraduate and graduate fields) but I never would have gotten it without the “weird” job on my résumé. You don’t need to be hard on yourself; the truth is many people are just “going going going” at 23 and never take the time to wonder if it was even to a place worth getting to.

— Wayward Willard

Lost Grad: I knew a fellow who was out of work for several weeks when he was a young man, and while he was applying for jobs, he also read all the works of Shakespeare. This project had nothing to do with his career, but it was something he had always thought about doing. It gave him a sense of accomplishment in a time when he could easily have felt discouraged and useless.

Advertisement

I wonder if there is something you always thought about doing someday but never had time for before. Maybe it’s learning how to cook, or taking an acting class, or building a clock or volunteering at a food bank — any project that stretches you mentally or physically in a way you haven’t been able to do before.

— Cathie Fornssler

Lost Grad: I speak from experience, because your story is very similar to my own. If you financially don’t need to work right now, volunteer part-time for an organization or cause that you are passionate about. It will give you a sense of purpose during your week without burning you out and a different perspective as you think about how you want to focus your life going forward. It also is a good addition to a résumé and can become something meaningful to add to the conversation during job interviews.

Advertisement

Continue looking for full-time jobs in the career you are considering, and keep an open mind. I did this, and after a year of part-time work, volunteering and considering options, I have been working in my originally chosen field full-time for 30 years. Good luck!

— Been There

Lost Grad: Are you burned out from “going going going” or are you burned out on your field before even really getting started? If the former, take a vacation from applying to jobs; spend a couple weeks putting your apartment together, visiting family, reading. Then get back to it. Employers can likely sense your lack of enthusiasm, and that might be why you aren’t getting any bites.

But if you are burned out in your field, you might want to consider a different field. There are lot of unconventional ways to use you degree without working in the field that you were expecting. Instead of being an electrical engineer, try being a patent agent for electrical inventions. If you studied architecture, it doesn’t mean you have to make buildings; you could be a journalist who writes about architecture. Without knowing your field, I can’t offer any creative options for you specifically, but they are out there. I went through several different careers (all using my degree) before finding the right one that used my degree in a way that I enjoyed. Good luck.

— Find the Source

Every week, we ask readers to answer a question submitted to Carolyn Hax’s live chat or email. Read last week’s installment here. New questions are typically posted on Fridays, with a Monday deadline for submissions. Responses are anonymous unless you choose to identify yourself and are edited for length and clarity.

GiftOutline Gift Article