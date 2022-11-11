The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Need advice? Join Carolyn Hax’s weekly chat (Nov. 11 | 12 p.m. ET)

Advice by
Columnist
November 11, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. EST

Advice columnist Carolyn Hax takes your comments and questions most Fridays about life, family, relationships and more. Some questions may be adapted into full columns, and transcripts of the chats remain available after each session concludes.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Here’s a glossary of frequently used chat terms. Read transcripts from past live chats here.

The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your submissions are anonymous unless you choose to identify yourself. To reply to other posts, simply include ‘re:’ or ‘to’ the topic in the subject line of your post.

Sign up here to receive an email right as the chat is about to start.

For technical problems or questions, email livechatsupport@washpost.com.

More from Carolyn Hax

Answer this week’s reader question:

Recent grad is tired of ‘going going going.’

From the archive:

Is it okay to meet up with a male friend and not tell your jealous boyfriend?

New dad’s focus doesn’t need to be on his selfish mother-in-law

As my messy daughter’s landlord, should I evict her over cleanliness?

She didn’t like the watch he gave her. Now he’s ticked.

Mocking yourself isn’t an invitation for others to pile on

More:

Sign up for Carolyn’s email newsletter to get her column delivered to your inbox each morning.

Carolyn has a Q&A with readers on Fridays. Read the most recent Q&A here. The next chat is Nov. 4.

Resources for getting help. Frequently asked questions about the column. Chat glossary.

Loading...