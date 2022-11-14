Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Adapted from an online discussion. Dear Carolyn: “Jessie” and I dated during college and for two years after. She left to go home for a few weeks and left her cat with me. The story was that her mom was sick and that her dad was out of town long term, so she needed to go home. Well, one month turned into three, and she was not answering my texts or being upfront with me about what was going on, so I broke up with her.

I had to rehome her cat; it was a big pain, and I complained about the whole thing to all my friends, because she basically ghosted me and left me holding the cat I never wanted and had no time to take care of. She tried to call me a few times last year, but I was dealing with a lot, so I blew her off.

We recently met face to face, and she told me what happened. Her dad was caught with child pornography on his computer, and her mom attempted suicide, and she just could not talk about the whole mess at the time. Now I understand and we are dating again, and I am so happy to have her back in my life.

My friends are going to be a problem. They think of her as someone who not only blew me off but also abandoned her cat. Jessie is still not comfortable being open about her dad, who is in prison now, or her mom, who is still a little out of it. How do I go about integrating her into my friend group without putting her whole sad story on blast?

— Didn’t Know

Didn’t Know: Holy hell. Poor Jessie. Tell your friends: “Please just trust me. I had the wrong half of the story on Jessie. We are good now.”

Dear Carolyn: I recently retired to a place near where one of my former girlfriends is also living. At one time, we were very serious as a couple, talking about marriage and even children, but our careers took us to different places: to opposite coasts and even further than that for a while. We are now both single, she a widow and me never married, and naturally it’s very tempting to rekindle.

But there is some nagging hurt in the many years between us, and talking over our split, we have slightly different memories of who put in more effort and things like that. Even her wedding is a point of contention between us. I remember bravely showing up to watch the love of my life marry another guy and being happy for her even though she moved on pretty quickly. She remembers me as a sour presence that day. Still, there is no denying the spark between us remains strong. Is there a way to start over without bringing the past along for the ride?

— Rekindling an Old Romance

Rekindling an Old Romance: Sure. You both have to want to. Have you done any reading on the unreliability of memory, especially with eyewitness testimony? We are biased, we are impressionable, and we are tempted by past narratives to tie things together in palatable or familiar or accessible ways and, especially, to make ourselves look better.

The way someone asks us a question can change our answer, and our changed answer can change the way we remember something. So if you base your now on how you remember then, you are building on sand. Do you like each other? Then date each other. You are who you are now.

