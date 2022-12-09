Every year, advice columnist Carolyn Hax hosts a holiday-themed live chat known as the Hootenanny of Holiday Horrors. One of The Washington Post’s most beloved traditions, the holiday live chat began in 2000. Chat participants have gathered to read and share the most outrageous holiday stories ever since. The 2022 Hootenanny will be held at 12 p.m. on December 9.
Read past Hootenannies here:
Here’s a glossary of frequently used chat terms — which includes references to some favorite Hootenanny stories. You can read transcripts from past regularly scheduled live chats here.
Submit your funny holiday stories or questions below! The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your submissions are anonymous unless you choose to identify yourself. To reply to other posts, simply include ‘re:’ or ‘to’ the topic in the subject line of your post.
Sign up here to receive an email right as the chat is about to start.
For technical problems or questions, email livechatsupport@washpost.com.
More from Carolyn Hax
Answer this week’s reader question:
Does starting to date at 24 make me an easy target?
From the archive:
She wants a baby and 8 to 10 hours of sleep. Time for a wake-up call.
A post-mortem revelation about her mother-in-law
When turning 30 becomes an existential crisis
Mocking yourself isn’t an invitation for others to pile on
Her dad treats her like his marriage counselor, and she has had enough
More:
Sign up for Carolyn’s email newsletter to get her column delivered to your inbox each morning.
Carolyn has a Q&A with readers on Fridays. Read the most recent Q&A here. The next chat is Nov. 11.
Resources for getting help. Frequently asked questions about the column. Chat glossary.