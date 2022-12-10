Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Adapted from an online discussion. Hi Carolyn: I am in what feels like a very silly predicament. My partner of 12 years, with whom I’ve had a caring and supportive relationship with predictable ups and downs, bought a condo and wants us to move there soon. It wasn’t a total surprise that he bought it; I’d toured it, felt okay about it, and knew he was making an offer.

I guess the surprise was that now we actually have to move.

I love the apartment we rent now, and I can’t tease out my misgivings about moving from my own general resistance to change, the headaches of moving, the strains on our relationship (me doing more than my share of the housework, like so many opposite-sex couples!), my occasional wish to just live in this apartment alone, and my feeling sad regardless of what I choose. I could live with the ambiguity, but we have to tell our landlord soon. And I am just not good at this kind of decision with such a short timeline.

Do you have any advice for figuring out what I’m actually feeling?

— Not Great With Important Life Decisions

Not Great With Important Life Decisions: Can you stay, month-to-month lease, while you try on the different possibilities? That solves all of it, if your partner is not punitive and is able, with time and thoughtful discussion, to see the merits of being flexible.

So, you stay, and see whether you’re happy by yourself. You see whether you prefer being with your partner in separate homes, or separating more completely. If you stay paired, you see whether the new home grows on you. If you want to join your partner in the new home, then renegotiate the chores.

Tl;dr: If you don’t like the timeline, then try to change it. And don’t ignore misgivings even if they seem irrational.

And stop negating yourself, please. How you want to live, where, and with whom is not “silly,” it’s life itself.

Dear Carolyn: My father, 92, has morphed into someone I no longer recognize. He’s petty, nasty, paranoid and delusional. I know he has limited time, but I don’t want my last memories to be of this strange person rather than the loving, caring and generous man he used to be. How should I deal with this?

— Anonymous

Anonymous: Trust nature. This happens, constantly: People near the end are rarely at their best. Pain alone can bring irritability and pessimism with it.

And let’s say a death is sudden — that’s still going to be a difficult last memory. There are very few good ends.

Amid a loved one’s decline, it does seem as if all we’re going to remember is the terrible last years/months/days — but unless there’s trauma involved, it’s safe to expect eventual healing — which will bring the better memories to the fore.

Many grievers can describe their first “good” dream, finally, of someone they recently lost. It takes time.

And if there is trauma involved, there’s treatment to help you heal.

One specific way you can deal with this now is to be there for your father, in all the unpleasant strangeness, as a gesture to the version of him you love. You do the difficult thing as a duty, knowing he wouldn’t be this way if he had the choice. You’ll be glad for that later — not to mention hope for it from your people if you, too, outlive your best self.

