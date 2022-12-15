Anyway, she got pregnant earlier this year, and I was quite devastated for her, but she seemed really happy about it. Then she miscarried. I think she dodged a tremendous bullet, but she is devastated. She has shared with me that she's going to try to get pregnant again, and reading between the lines I am almost certain her “boyfriend” has no idea.
I know his name and where he works. Do I tell him his side piece is about to potentially ruin her own life and his? Or do I stay out of it because Sis is a legal adult, even if she’s not acting like one?
— Complicated
Complicated: Oh my goodness, stay out of it. Way, way out.
She's not ruining anything without his help.
That she wants this awful entanglement might be your sister’s problem in itself, or a symptom of her much bigger problems. I’m guessing the latter. If that sounds right, then please focus on that bigger thing and not the married-man thing. It’s really hard but it can also be clarifying and more helpful than yelling, “What the hell are you doing?!”
Re: Sister’s mess: You need to find SOME way to tell her “partner” about the suspicion that she’s planning to fake an “oops.” This is reproductive coercion and sexual assault, same as if a man slipped off a condom or threw away birth control pills.
— Anonymous
Anonymous: You tell the sister this. You name the evil for what it is. It’s only suspicion, too, not knowledge.
Hello Carolyn: My son and his wife are hoarders. They won’t throw anything away. (They do have a compost bin.)
The small yard is an embarrassment. Every surface in their home is covered, every cabinet and bookshelf chock-full. The unopened mail is in a pile. I don’t think they’ve cleaned the fridge in eight years.
I am so worried. I want to buy them fire extinguishers for every room.
As I see it, my daughter-in-law has undiagnosed OCD. (She jokes about it sometimes.) My son acquiesces to her to avoid arguments.
I hate visiting them, but I love them so much! There’s nothing I can do — is there?
— Silently Screaming Mom
Silently Screaming Mom: I am sorry. It is just so painful to be a bystander sometimes. Please call the help line at the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 800-950-6264. Guiding individuals with mental health issues, and their families, is what NAMI does.
Readers’ thoughts:
· If there are kids and the house is unsafe, call CPS. No kid should be in an unsafe house, be it fire hazard or with trash attracting vermin.
· If there are pets not being cared for properly, call the local Humane Society.
