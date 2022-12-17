Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Adapted from an online discussion. Dear Carolyn: I just found out that my father-in-law regularly screams obscenities at his neighbor of 20-plus years and at friends of hers (strangers) if they park near his house. She wrote a letter asking him to stop, and the behavior she described is very disturbing. My mother-in-law showed it to a family member, who shared with my partner, who wasn’t surprised, so I don’t think it’s false or a misunderstanding. It also seems long-standing vs. a recent change that could be attributed to mental decline.

I’m uncomfortable with my kids staying at their grandparents’ house unsupervised now. Is that an overreaction? My partner is disgusted with the behavior but wasn’t as horrified and doesn’t think it would happen to grandkids. The behavior was abusive, though, and abuse doesn’t really discriminate, right?

Previously, the only thing I liked about my father-in-law is that he was an enthusiastic grandparent — much better than he was as a dad — and I adore my sweet mother-in-law, so I’d prefer to continue their close relationship with my kids, but you can’t risk abuse. I also wouldn’t be able to tell them straight out, because my father-in-law would be very angry at my mother-in-law — obviously another red flag, and, yes, I’m concerned for her. What do you think?

— Anonymous

Anonymous: It’s pretty clear Grandpa’s house is not a healthy place to be, and I would be taking the same position you are against unsupervised stays.

I’m guessing your partner “doesn’t think it would happen to grandkids” because your partner had this person as a dad and probably is using that as a point of reference. There’s some merit to that, but it’s not sacrosanct. People change over time, and your father-in-law could have deteriorated emotionally since your partner’s childhood. (The same is true in reverse: Some terrible parents chill out into better grandparents.)

I find it hard to see it any other way. I look out my window and imagine someone outside my home screaming at people. A neighbor capable of such hostility would undermine the whole purpose of a home.

What you’ve seen of him around your children is good, so a reasonable compromise would be supervised visits for now, or they visit you, plus watchful waiting. Not just for your children’s well-being, although that is paramount, but also for your mother-in-law’s and ultimately your father-in-law’s. If this is a sign that he is in decline, then you will be in a better position to step in if you’ve gathered information all along.

It’s far, far, far better to be overcautious here than under.

Also, you don’t have to say anything to him “straight out” about what you’ve decided, or anything at all. Just field invitations you get from your in-laws by saying no to anything unsupervised and yes to when you all can be there. Ideally, your partner will agree, but supervision is something you can provide unilaterally.

Readers’ thoughts:

· No, do not let your kids stay there. Certainly not without you, but possibly not with you. If you walk into a house and feel tension, expect kids to act out and to get an abusive response.

· It’s also disturbing that the children’s father is not on board with this.

