December 19, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. EST
(Nick Galifianakis for The Washington Post)
As 2022 winds down, we’re looking back at the most-read Carolyn Hax columns of the year. Selections include questions from a reader who is estranged from her once-best friend after skipping her wedding, a husband who judges how his wife spends her free time and a dad who struggles to write a speech for his son’s wedding.

Couple agreed to be ‘productive’ during pandemic but only one followed through

This column features a husband who resents his wife for not using her free time being “productive” the way he does. Carolyn rightfully advises him to get over himself, but the two updates linked at the bottom — the real stars of this column — show that he goes on to do much more work on himself than that, and moves Carolyn, and some readers, to tears.

They said no to hosting a sick dog, and mother-in-law is ‘livid’

Is it unreasonable not to want your sister-in-law’s misbehaving, constantly sick puppy to stay at your house when you have four kids under 6 and your own dog to worry about? Carolyn says no, but this letter-writer’s mother-in-law strongly disagrees.

How to end estrangement after skipping best friend’s wedding?

Her former best friend, “Annie,” went above and beyond for her wedding: hosted showers, decorated the reception, made the centerpieces. When it came time for Annie’s wedding years later, the letter-writer didn’t go because she had two young children who weren’t invited and “babysitters were scarce.” Almost a decade has passed and she wonders: Can they rekindle the friendship?

Daughter ends visits when told of grandfather’s past abuse

Her stepfather may have “mellowed somewhat,” but he was physically and psychologically abusive during this letter-writer’s childhood. She finally tells her teen daughter why she keeps him at a distance, and the daughter decides she wants nothing to do with her step-grandfather anymore.

Four years into the affair, it’s apparently time to decide what to do

In this rerun column from 2008, a letter-writer is 30 years into a marriage, four years into an affair and finally asking, “What should I do?”

‘Impatient’ grandma wants more time with infant granddaughters

After her two sons had their first children only months apart, this excited grandma went as far as setting up a baby room in her home for the frequent visits she expected. But the “crib remains empty, the baby bathtub dry, the swing idle and the stroller folded,” and she blames the new mothers for that.

Dad struggles with wedding toast to ‘selfish’ and ‘ungrateful’ son

A dad is shockingly candid about why he’s having trouble writing a speech for his son’s wedding: He just doesn’t like the guy. He’s not sure he can ignore those negative feelings and write something that isn’t “inadequate and impersonal.”

Boyfriend tries to backpedal after calling partner a ‘boring loser’

This letter-writer thought her current boyfriend was going to be her husband. That is, until he called her a “boring loser,” whom he only stayed with to make his friends jealous. Now he’s apologizing and says he didn’t mean it. How does she know how he really feels?

Boyfriend’s friend wants ‘her turn’ to be his girlfriend

She is an outsider in her boyfriend’s friend group — who all regularly date each other. And one of them insists she “had been waiting her turn and intended to have him.” How does the letter-writer handle this, when her boyfriend just shrugs it off?

Sister nags her way into baby shower in person, then tests positive for covid

This letter-writer was extra careful and had only a five-person, outdoor gathering for her baby shower to avoid coronavirus. When her sister begged to be included in the gift-opening after-party, she reluctantly said yes. Six days later, her sister tested positive.

