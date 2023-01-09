The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Carolyn Hax live chat transcripts from 2022

This list includes transcripts from live chats advice columnist Carolyn Hax held in 2022. See all her chat transcripts here.

Carolyn Hax chat: Looking back at 2022 (December 16, 2022)

Carolyn Hax chat: Hootenanny of Holiday Horrors 2022 (December 9, 2022)

Carolyn Hax chat: My boyfriend doesn’t want me to write about him (December 2, 2022)

Carolyn Hax chat: I realized my life is better without my husband (November 11, 2022)

Carolyn Hax chat: ‘Am I a terrible friend’ to my ex who I live with? (November 4, 2022)

Carolyn Hax chat: My boyfriend treats me like his maid or secretary (October 21, 2022)

Carolyn Hax chat: I want to buy her an engagement ring, but she out earns me (October 14, 2022)

Carolyn Hax chat: My fiance plans on ‘having a kid with someone else’ (September 30, 2022)

Carolyn Hax chat: Partner is ‘doing his best to ruin my big week’ (September 23, 2022)

Carolyn Hax chat: Husband’s constant travelling for work is too much (September 16, 2022)

Carolyn Hax chat: Wife won’t stop looking through my phone for evidence of cheating (September 9, 2022)

Carolyn Hax chat: ‘Wife wants to cut off my nice but drama-prone sister’ (August 26, 2022)

Carolyn Hax chat: My wife won’t listen to me about how to handle my parents (August 19, 2022)

Carolyn Hax chat: My boyfriend keeps asking about my weight (August 5, 2022)

Carolyn Hax chat: Son is being ‘a brat’ about where to live after parents’ divorce (July 29, 2022)

Carolyn Hax chat: My dad says I’m not ‘a real man’ if I go to my son’s baby shower (July 15, 2022)

Carolyn Hax chat: My husband constantly makes comments about my showers (July 8, 2022)

Carolyn Hax chat: How do I re-establish boundaries with my parents? (June 24, 2022)

Carolyn Hax chat: ‘I don’t like my future sister-in-law’ (June 17, 2022)

Carolyn Hax chat: ‘My husband wants me to be rude to his parents on purpose’ (June 10, 2022)

Carolyn Hax chat: The 25th anniversary of the column (May 20, 2022)

Carolyn Hax chat: Fiance’s family is making me doubt my surprise wedding plan (May 13, 2022)

Carolyn Hax chat: Is 90% amazing, 10% terrible enough in a spouse? (May 6, 2022)

Carolyn Hax Q&A: A chat about the chat and column (April 29, 2022)

Carolyn Hax chat: My in-laws told us ‘we may have a hoarding issue’ at our house (April 15, 2022)

Carolyn Hax chat: Grandparents are taking over baby’s first birthday party (April 8, 2022)

Carolyn Hax chat: Is it finally time to walk away from my biological father? (April 1, 2022)

Carolyn Hax chat: Mother-in-law emailed about how to increase chances of conceiving a boy (March 18, 2022)

Carolyn Hax chat: My friend gave me a dog. I don’t want it. (March 4, 2022)

Carolyn Hax chat: My nephew is getting remarried. Do I need to host another shower? (February 25, 2022)

Carolyn Hax chat: My boyfriend punched the wall above our baby. I’m shocked at my own reaction. (February 18, 2022)

Carolyn Hax chat: I feel competitive with my husband for my daughters’ attention (February 11, 2022)

Carolyn Hax chat: I don’t trust my mother-in-law to be alone with my son (February 4, 2022)

Carolyn Hax chat: My friend is lying about graduating college this year. Should I confront her? (January 28, 2022)

Carolyn Hax chat: My family wanted me to marry for money. I married for love. (January 21, 2022)

Carolyn Hax chat: I can’t stop comparing myself to my ‘superstar’ friend (January 14, 2022)

Carolyn Hax chat: I’m having a baby on my own. My ex-husband wants to co-parent. (January 7, 2022)

