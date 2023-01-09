This list includes transcripts from live chats advice columnist Carolyn Hax held in 2022. See all her chat transcripts here.
Carolyn Hax chat: I realized my life is better without my husband (November 11, 2022)
Carolyn Hax chat: ‘Am I a terrible friend’ to my ex who I live with? (November 4, 2022)
Carolyn Hax chat: My boyfriend treats me like his maid or secretary (October 21, 2022)
Carolyn Hax chat: I want to buy her an engagement ring, but she out earns me (October 14, 2022)
Carolyn Hax chat: My fiance plans on ‘having a kid with someone else’ (September 30, 2022)
Carolyn Hax chat: Partner is ‘doing his best to ruin my big week’ (September 23, 2022)
Carolyn Hax chat: Husband’s constant travelling for work is too much (September 16, 2022)
Carolyn Hax chat: Wife won’t stop looking through my phone for evidence of cheating (September 9, 2022)
Carolyn Hax chat: ‘Wife wants to cut off my nice but drama-prone sister’ (August 26, 2022)
Carolyn Hax chat: My boyfriend keeps asking about my weight (August 5, 2022)
Carolyn Hax chat: ‘I don’t like my future sister-in-law’ (June 17, 2022)
Carolyn Hax chat: The 25th anniversary of the column (May 20, 2022)
Carolyn Hax Q&A: A chat about the chat and column (April 29, 2022)
Carolyn Hax chat: Mother-in-law emailed about how to increase chances of conceiving a boy (March 18, 2022)
Carolyn Hax chat: My friend gave me a dog. I don’t want it. (March 4, 2022)
Carolyn Hax chat: My nephew is getting remarried. Do I need to host another shower? (February 25, 2022)
Carolyn Hax chat: My boyfriend punched the wall above our baby. I’m shocked at my own reaction. (February 18, 2022)
Carolyn Hax chat: I feel competitive with my husband for my daughters’ attention (February 11, 2022)
Carolyn Hax chat: I don’t trust my mother-in-law to be alone with my son (February 4, 2022)
Carolyn Hax chat: My friend is lying about graduating college this year. Should I confront her? (January 28, 2022)
Carolyn Hax chat: I can’t stop comparing myself to my ‘superstar’ friend (January 14, 2022)
