Advice columnist Carolyn Hax takes your comments and questions most Fridays about life, family, relationships and more. Some questions may be adapted into full columns, and transcripts of the chats remain available after each session concludes.
The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your submissions are anonymous unless you choose to identify yourself. To reply to other posts, simply include ‘re:’ or ‘to’ the topic in the subject line of your post.
Sign up here to receive an email right as the chat is about to start.
For technical problems or questions, email livechatsupport@washpost.com.
More from Carolyn Hax
Answer this week’s reader question:
Ex is mad that I’m dating his friend
From the archive:
Do I tell my friend that I suspect her husband is cheating again?
Boyfriend’s aunts and uncles look down their privileged noses at her
Mom’s faultfinding is ruining family gatherings
Friend with icky boyfriend wonders why no one goes on double dates
They want to move, but their daughter-in-law feels abandoned
More:
Sign up for Carolyn’s email newsletter to get her column delivered to your inbox each morning.
Carolyn has a Q&A with readers on Fridays. Read the most recent live chat here. The next chat is Jan. 6.
Resources for getting help. Frequently asked questions about the column. Chat gloss