Hi, Carolyn: I have a 14-year-old daughter who has a nice group of friends and is generally doing well in school. Over the years, I have become close to some of the mothers of my daughter’s friendship group. I think it is important for our relationships with each other and our daughters’ relationships to be kept very separate. I don’t get involved in the daily teenage dramas, and I try to think of the girls as evolving personalities — to not judge them by adult standards, but instead listen and help them navigate the ups and downs in a kind, responsible way.
One of the mothers — whom I do really like and value as a friend — does not share this philosophy. She will text or call whenever she feels her daughter is being left out, once called one of the girls “a little b----” when she felt she had done her daughter wrong, and just doesn’t have the same boundaries I do. I have explained once that I will only get involved in my daughter’s day-to-day friendship dramas when (a) I feel a child is in an unsafe situation or (b) I feel as if there is serious bullying.
My friend doesn’t realize her involvement is making it worse for her daughter, and I don’t think it’s sending the best message to our kids. Not sure where else to go from here. Advice?
— Very Separate
Very Separate: One place you are absolutely obligated to go, if she ever calls any of these girls “a little b----” again, or anything even close, is to your flat refusal to stand for that term. “Whoa. I get that you’re upset, but this is a child. Not okay.” Don’t budge a millimeter on misogyny like that.
Because you’re responding to your friend’s invitation to join her in these conversations, you also have standing to explain why you respectfully decline. Make your statements as pointed as your comfort levels allow:
“What I hear is the normal learning process of 14-year-olds. Let’s give them room to figure it out.”
“I see my role as teaching [daughter’s name] not to fall over each time the wind changes direction.”
“I don’t see an emergency here, and you know my rule.”
“I don’t think it’s good for [daughter’s name] when I get this closely involved.”
“Whoa. They have to be 14; we don’t.”
As always, the right tone is the one that’s right for you and for your friendship, so modulate accordingly. But stick to the “I” or “we” format regardless. You’re not saying that she’s making it worse for her daughter, or that she is sending a bad message to your kids. That’s your opinion, but you’re not the parent police. (Though, if she asks for your opinion, offer it tactfully.) You’re saying what you believe and, in situation-specific detail, why you won’t join her on any given road or will make an exception.
Whether this persuades your friend to take a step back is up to her. I hope it does.
Regardless, she will have to take a step back if she wants to talk about your daughters’ social lives with you. Those are the limits you’re entitled to set and owe it to yourself to hold. She can either adapt or fight the friendship into extinction. Her call.
More from Carolyn Hax
From the archive:
Where’s my thank-you-for-thanking-me note?
Dad insists on 13-hour road trip with toddler instead of flying
So, you want her back. First, though, you need to grow up.
Should you apologize for a past emotional affair?
Your friends won’t stop talking. How do you tell them to get to the point?
More:
Sign up for Carolyn’s email newsletter to get her column delivered to your inbox each morning.
Carolyn has a Q&A with readers on Fridays. Read the most recent live chat here. The next chat is Jan. 20.
Resources for getting help. Frequently asked questions about the column. Chat gloss