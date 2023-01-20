Advice columnist Carolyn Hax takes your comments and questions most Fridays about life, family, relationships and more. Some questions may be adapted into full columns, and transcripts of the chats remain available after each session concludes.
The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your submissions are anonymous unless you choose to identify yourself. To reply to other posts, simply include ‘re:’ or ‘to’ the topic in the subject line of your post.
Sign up here to receive an email right as the chat is about to start.
For technical problems or questions, email livechatsupport@washpost.com.
More from Carolyn Hax
Answer this week’s reader question:
My husband is addicted to his phone. What should I do?
From the archive:
Carolyn Hax: Ex says you’re the one who got away. Now you need to stay away.
Carolyn Hax: Boyfriend’s mom casts first stone, saying they’re living in sin
Carolyn Hax: He wants to follow his dreams. His girlfriend says follow the money.
Carolyn Hax: Good listener tires of people who seem only to know how to talk
Carolyn Hax: Turning down a friend who invited herself to a birthday celebration
More:
Sign up for Carolyn’s email newsletter to get her column delivered to your inbox each morning.
Carolyn has a Q&A with readers on Fridays. Read the most recent live chat here. The next chat is Jan. 13.
Resources for getting help. Frequently asked questions about the column. Chat gloss