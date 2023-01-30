The best Carolyn Hax columns about new beginnings

Advice by
and  
 
January 30, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. EST
(Nick Galifianakis/Illustrations for The Washington Post)
Skip to main content

Many readers on the cusp of a new beginning come to advice columnist Carolyn Hax with questions about what to do next. Whether it’s the inevitable, such as retirement, or something unexpected, such as the dissolution of a marriage, entering a new phase of life is rarely easy.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Check out some of the best columns about readers who are stumbling or strutting (or both) into a new era.

We’ll update this list periodically, so if you think we’ve missed a column that should be included, let us know here.

What are you doing with your retirement? Being honest.

A reader retired from a fairly high-powered job that offered worldwide recognition. Now, how do they deal with people’s questions regarding what they’re doing with their new free time?

Read the column here

A newly divorced woman doesn’t want to be angry the rest of her life

After a painful divorce, a reader is grateful for a community of other divorced people to lean on. She’s still raging over how her ex-husband treated her, and she can’t help but notice that some of her new friends — who have been divorced for decades — are still stewing. Will she stay angry at her ex-husband forever, too?

Read the column here

Some endings are triumphs, not failures

A reader recommended this column about someone whose boyfriend insists that the letter-writer should mend their relationship with their abusive mother. Is breaking up with him another failure on top of the estrangement? The reader particularly liked the pithy last line of Hax’s compassionate response about reframing failure.

Read the column here

Burned-out lawyer resigns, but second-guessers won’t quit

This letter-writer worked hard to make partner at their law firm, only to realize they were too burned out to keep going. They’re happy to quit — so why can’t others accept that? Hax gives tips for telling friends and family to, respectfully, mind their business.

Read the column here

New mom struggles with decision to quit her job, become at-home parent

A family’s child-care needs aren’t being met, so a new mom makes the decision to quit her job to care for their baby. She loves and trusts her husband, but she’s having a hard time accepting a new arrangement where he’s the sole breadwinner while she’s a full-time parent.

Read the column here

Her husband isolated her. Post-split, will friends welcome her back?

She’s out of an abusive marriage with a husband who made her cut off contact with her friends. He even insisted she stay off Facebook. She may be free of him, but she’s scared that it’s too late to reconnect with lost friends.

Read the column here

Couple reconciles post-cheating, but one spouse’s confidant won’t let go

A letter-writer confided in a relative about their spouse’s affair. Years later, it’s been forgiven, and they’ve moved on with their marriage. The confidant, however, has not, and still treats the spouse as a “flight risk.” These constant reminders make it challenging for the writer to leave the past in the past.

Read the column here

Loading...
Loading...