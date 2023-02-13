We’ll update this list periodically, so if you think we’ve missed a column that should be included, let us know here.
Is this ‘The One’? A checklist.
Five years into a relationship, this letter writer isn’t sure their partner is “The One.” They aren’t even sure they know what “The One” is, so Carolyn offers a helpful 21-point checklist.
First love at age 32 is ‘messy,’ ‘scary,’ ‘amazing’
This letter writer is in love for the first time and emotional intimacy is new and scary. They wonder how to handle the fear that comes with being so vulnerable with someone.
Sure, all couples have their problems. But this issue is a red flag.
She’s 21, and he’s 30 and easily jealous. Her letter asks how to reject romantic advances from other men, but Carolyn, reading between the lines, addresses a much bigger problem.
The modern triangle — boyfriend, girlfriend, and the ex tattooed on his wrist
Her boyfriend has a tattoo of his ex’s name on his wrist, even though they divorced seven years ago, and “he says he despises her.” After she tells him it bothers her and he breaks a promise to remove it, is this letter writer petty for still wanting it gone?
What is love? Good question.
This letter writer asks the questions most contemplate at some point: What is love? And how do you know for sure when you’ve found it? This all-time great response from Carolyn is more than 20 years old and still resonates.
Family is ‘angry’ at brother who wants to divorce his wife
A husband is divorcing his wife of almost 20 years, and his sibling worries about the impact on the rest of the family. One reader found comfort in this column during their daughter’s divorce and wrote in, “It has truly helped me not just to support my daughter, but to take away the self-imposed burden I felt I had to help fix everything.”
After meeting her boyfriend’s ex, she’s insecure
Her boyfriend’s ex girlfriend “is beautiful like a model and perfect in every obvious way,” and this letter writer is feeling insecure. Carolyn goes big picture here and explains the differences between love at first sight and a different, more secure kind of love. A reader wrote about the column, “I loved Carolyn’s description of mature love, which sounded familiar to me as someone who has been happily married for 40 years.”
A good friend? Strong feelings? Be honest and see what happens.
A letter writer and a friend had strong feelings for each other but were both unavailable. They’re both single now, but while the letter writer doesn’t want to miss their chance again, they worry their friend isn’t over his ex yet.