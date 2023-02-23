I just received a text informing me that some of them will be coming at 5 p.m. to “hang out.” I just want to chill alone and use the pool. My relative will be mortified (and possibly angry) if I text back telling them I prefer privacy until she returns, but I’m so angry. Dare I send that text?
— Fed-Up Housesitter
Fed-Up Housesitter: Send it. “I will be using the pool at 5.” If you want, “You’re welcome to come at X.” Assert yourself, civilly but without apology.
Re: Housesitter: No, no, no!! The homeowner should have told the neighbors that the pool and yard would be off-limits while they were gone. What if someone got hurt? Text or call the owner now and tell them you don’t want all the neighbors coming onto the property while you are responsible for it.
— Anonymous
Anonymous: This feels right, thanks.
One week later …
Hi Carolyn: I have an ironic update for you.
Before I could send the text last Friday warding off the neighbors, I glanced out, and to my vast irritation, two women already were serenely floating in the pool, as if they owned the joint. Coolers and snack bags on the pool deck, Bluetooth speaker blasting their music.
I took the dogs out and admittedly was pretty hostile; I gave curt one-word answers to their attempts at conversation, pointedly asked them to replace things when they leave, and otherwise was unfriendly and unwelcoming.
Well, karma got me. The next day, a frail, elderly rescue dog became very ill. I let my relative, the owner, know, and soon Pool Invader No. 1 barreled in the unlocked front door, having been called by my relative, who figured I’d need a driver, which I did.
Invader was already on the phone to the animal ER, informing them we were en route, and her SUV was idling in the driveway. AWKWARD. We ended up spending more than three hours stuck together in a tiny exam room, making occasional conversation. I was cringing at having to accept help from someone I’d been very rude to.
The next day, my relative said, “Never hesitate to tell my neighbors you don’t want visitors at the pool area.” The dog seems to be okay.
— Fed-Up Housesitter again
Fed-Up Housesitter again: As long as the dog is okay … I mean, it reads like a long, sitcommy PSA for establishing terms upfront, welcoming karma graciously (ahem) and voicing your limits kindly before you’re shaking with suppressed fury. Thanks for catching us up.
Reader comment, speaking for many:
· The pet sitter update made my week. That’s it. No questions. :)
More from Carolyn Hax
From the archive:
Is working from home turning this marriage into a house of cards?
‘His mother drunkenly confronted me’ kind of says it all
Daughter’s aunt isn’t merely an angel investor
The guilt that comes with setting firm boundaries
How to let go of bitterness of not being able to have another child
More:
Sign up for Carolyn’s email newsletter to get her column delivered to your inbox each morning.
Carolyn has a Q&A with readers on Fridays. Read the most recent live chat here. The next chat is Feb. 24.
Resources for getting help. Frequently asked questions about the column. Chat glossary.