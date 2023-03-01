Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

We asked readers to channel their inner Carolyn Hax and answer this question. Some of the best responses are below. Dear Carolyn: I am having a hard time adjusting to my stepdaughter’s new boyfriend. In fact, I simply do not want to meet him. She is 20 and he is almost 60. On top of that, his brother owns the company my stepdaughter works for, and he works there, too. She knows I think he is a pervert (I accidentally said that to her when she told me a 59-year-old man was hitting on her at work — I didn’t know they were already dating. Ugh! Oh well.)

How do I handle this ridiculous age difference and my issues with it?

— Age Is More Than A Number

Age Is More Than A Number: Your initial comment was not entirely wrong — she used the words hitting on her, right? At that point and in that environment, it was not appropriate behavior. Pervert might have been strong, but sexual behavior in a professional environment is not a good look. Let her know that it was a natural reaction, but you understand there was missing information when you made a hasty comment.

The situation could go wrong in so many ways, but she is your stepdaughter and you cannot abdicate from part of her life. You might consider being open about your feelings. Meet the man. Explain to both of them that you have natural concerns about the age difference, the questionable power dynamic at work and the inadvisability of office romance in general. But you don’t mean to live her life for her. If they can understand that you have concerns because you care about her, you can understand that they care about each other and want to be together. Ideally, if you do not make her feel judged, she will let you know if things start to go wrong. And maybe they won’t.

— Be Honest

Age Is More Than A Number: This is a new boyfriend. Who knows what course the relationship will take. Obviously, don’t push for opportunities to meet him! But if your stepdaughter wants you and your spouse to meet him, remember that saying yes is a sign of respect and affection for her. You would agree to meet him not because you give a hoot about him, but because you care about her. If and when you meet him, perhaps you can focus on (1) looking for the good qualities she sees in him to understand her better, and (2) watching to see how he treats her. Ultimately, isn’t your goal to make sure she’s with someone who treats her well, is respectful and supportive and not controlling or manipulative? This is true whether the relationship turns out to be a flash in the pan or something more.

All that said, I share your skepticism about this guy and his motives. When I was 18, I had an experience that caused me to adopt a “half my lifetime” rule: anyone who was half my own lifetime older than me was too old for me. (Meaning that at 18, I would rule out anyone 27 and older. It was a rough and ready measure, but I thought and continue to think it’s eminently sensible.) However, your stepdaughter has not adopted such a rule. Perhaps, if this relationship fails in a spectacular way, she will do so. Perhaps, if this relationship endures and flourishes, she will have proved it unnecessary. More likely, she will continue to make her own decisions for her own reasons, learning as she goes.

— Focus On Her

Age Is More Than A Number: I’m in a somewhat similar situation: my 25-year-old son is dating a 49-year-old woman. At first I could not wrap my head around it and felt furious at her for — what I saw as — taking advantage of a young and impressionable “boy.” However, I never once said those words to my son. His father (my ex), on the other hand, has no problem talking ad nauseam about other’s perceived failures and what they need to do to “fix” themselves. I’ve talked and listened to my son about the relationship quite a bit over the past nine months, and I accept his choice even if I still feel a bit “Ewww” about it. My son is a mature soul. Even before this relationship, he often told me he didn’t like girls his age because he couldn’t really relate to them.

Long story short, my son is now estranged from his father because he refuses to accept our son’s relationship and choices. I was more open-minded and understanding, and my son and I are closer than ever. I don’t know where his relationship will go, but he knows that I 100 percent love him and will accept him no matter what. And that is all that matters to me.

— Take It From Me

