Advice columnist Carolyn Hax takes your comments and questions most Fridays about life, family, relationships and more. Some questions may be adapted into full columns, and transcripts of the chats remain available after each session concludes.
The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your submissions are anonymous unless you choose to identify yourself. To reply to other posts, simply include ‘re:’ or ‘to’ the topic in the subject line of your post.
Sign up here to receive an email right as the chat is about to start.
For technical problems or questions, email livechatsupport@washpost.com.
More from Carolyn Hax
Answer this week’s reader question:
My stepdaughter’s boyfriend is 40 years older
From the archive:
Is working from home turning this marriage into a house of cards?
‘His mother drunkenly confronted me’ kind of says it all
Daughter’s aunt isn’t merely an angel investor
The guilt that comes with setting firm boundaries
How to let go of bitterness of not being able to have another child
More:
Sign up for Carolyn’s email newsletter to get her column delivered to your inbox each morning.
Carolyn has a Q&A with readers on Fridays. Read the most recent live chat here. The next chat is Feb. 24.
Resources for getting help. Frequently asked questions about the column. Chat glossary.