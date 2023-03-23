The best Carolyn Hax columns about the division of household labor

March 23, 2023 at 3:20 p.m. EDT
(Illustrations by Nick Galifianakis for The Washington Post)
We’ve rounded up the best Carolyn Hax columns about the division of household labor. These include writers who are over reminding their partners of their responsibilities, couples who have different definitions of cleanliness and the factors that go into a fair division of chores, such as careers.

We’ll update this list periodically, so if you think we’ve missed a column that should be included, let us know here.

When your spouse complains about meals but won’t cook dinner

Their some 25-year marriage includes the “lopsided deal” of her cooking their dinners and his complaining about them. After he threw a petty tantrum about one night’s dinner, she is ready to stop being his chef. Carolyn tells her how.

When your spouse doesn’t want a house cleaner

A wife needs help and hires a house cleaner, but her spouse finds it “incredibly stressful” to have a maid in their home. “Carolyn made explicit [the writer’s] selfishness,” said one reader who recommended this column, “when she compared [their] low-level anxiety … to the wife’s burden of doing/arguing about the household chores.”

When your partner doesn’t clean enough

This letter-writer recently moved in with their partner and is already tired of having to tell him to do his chores instead of him taking the initiative. A reader appreciated Carolyn’s “very clear description of ‘mental load.’”

Partner isn’t working and isn’t doing more of the cleaning

A letter-writer assumed their wife would pick up more of the housework after her freelance gigs dried up. Carolyn agrees that she should; what she doesn’t agree with is assuming your partner knows what you want — and getting mad when they don’t.

When your partner doesn’t do an equal amount of chores

This writer’s partner is the less productive and energetic half of the couple. Are they supposed to accept this and adjust his responsibilities accordingly? A reader enjoyed Carolyn’s take on what makes a relationship work in the first place and said, “I liked the line that both people in a couple should feel like they lucked out to have each other.”

When you have different tolerances for mess

They disagree about when to clean because of completely different ideas of what cleanliness is. The husband, who has lower standards, doesn’t see what’s wrong with each of them just cleaning when they think something is dirty.

How to split chores with your spouse

A spouse struggles to determine what is and isn’t fair when it comes to splitting chores with a partner who works more hours and makes more money. Carolyn advises that how much money you’re earning is not as important as how much time is spent earning it.

