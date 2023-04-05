Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Dear Carolyn: I’m a working-class, single woman. For about 20 years, my older brother has given me $15,000 to $20,000 annually. Although this money is a bit less critical now than it was years ago, it’s still very helpful to me. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight He makes well into six figures (I think) and owns his home with no mortgage and has no debt. My brother is very frugal with himself, but beyond generous with others.

His wife quit her job when they married 15 years ago and doesn’t work. They also have no children and don’t plan on any.

Since his marriage, he’s continued to give me money, saying, “Keep this between us.” I asked him once whether his wife would be angry, and he deflected a bit and said: “All the money in our marriage, including the house and cars, comes from me. If I want to help my sister out, that’s my decision.” That comment seems a bit 1950s-ish, and I think he is — we are — being dishonest with his wife.

Despite his request, I’m seriously considering telling his wife to make it all aboveboard, but I think my brother will be angry. What do you think?

— Cash Conundrum

Cash Conundrum: Ack, no, don’t do that. Don’t thank him for his support by kneecapping his marriage.

Your brother is the person to talk to, again, if anyone. Not his wife.

For one thing, going behind his back to help her is a bizarre way to fix the ethics of his going behind her back to help you. (If indeed that’s what he’s doing, which I’ll get to in a second.) And, although your goal to bring things “aboveboard” is honorable, the idea that tipping her off would accomplish this goal seems naive. It sounds like a way to sow conflict, not cooperative enlightenment.

Certainly most of that conflict would trace to your brother’s choice to act unilaterally within his marriage and to make you his reluctant accomplice. This isn’t all on you.

But the choice not to tattle on him is simple, and in fact the only straightforward thing about the whole scenario. You have morally superior alternatives that are your business, and your brother’s marriage isn’t.

If you decide also to broach this with your brother again, then make sure you’ve thought through the complexities first, such as where the line is between “his” money and “their” money — the full range of opinions, not just your own — or what say she has over a practice he started years before he married her. Any legal answers are the couple’s concern, but a nuanced understanding of the moral ones is yours, whether you take the money or take a stand.

Also: If you do feel the money arrangement is dishonest, then is it your place to fix their arrangement for them — or are your choices limited to accepting or refusing the cash?

Also: You balk at his “1950s-ish” attitude, but does his wife? What if she’s fine with their roles and his spending — but they argue sometimes about you? (Nothing personal, just spitballing here.) Do you even know she doesn’t know about the money? Maybe she does but it’s a sore subject between them.

A marriage is a black box to the people who aren’t in it; remind yourself of this every time you’re about to meddle with one from the outside.

Broadly speaking, whether he tells his wife is his decision. Whether you accept his money is yours. Whatever you decide to do, please keep those boundaries clear.

