Dear Sahaj: I am attending a cousin’s wedding in a few weeks, and my whole family of origin will be attending. I have the usual worries of what rude things the aunties will say to unmarried, 30-something me, but what I’m more worried about is how to interact with my father. My father has been abusive to me my whole life, and I’ve been estranged from him for years. This has caused some tension with my mother and sister as I’ve come to terms with how they refused and still refuse to protect me from him and enable his behavior. My sister and I are in sibling therapy to work through this and other issues; my mother continues to stick her head in the sand, and I am fairly distant from her as well.

Most of the extended family and friends who will be at the wedding are unaware of these issues. I know that my father will use this public occasion to harass and goad me, as he has with other family events. I’m trying to figure out a game plan for how to protect myself while also avoiding a blowup. Can I ask my sister to be a buffer? Should I not attend the wedding if thinking about it makes my palms sweat?

— Family Conflict

Dear Family Conflict: Let’s be clear: You should not have to put yourself in an abusive environment because of a family member. In these cases, making the choice to stay away or even cut off family altogether might be called for. I can’t tell you what to do, but I can help guide you through what to think about.

Why do you want to go to your cousin’s wedding? Do you feel obligated to attend because of external and cultural/familial expectations? Or do you genuinely want to attend and celebrate your cousin’s nuptials?

If the former, consider how these expectations are hurting you and if it’s worth it to put yourself in a painful situation again. How close are you with your cousin, and are you comfortable being honest if you decide to skip the wedding? You can plan something to celebrate your cousin and their spouse separately. If you decide you do want to attend the wedding, make sure you take care before, during and after the event to protect your mental health and safety.

Consider the logistics. Where will you be staying and how — and with whom — are you traveling to the wedding? How can you minimize superfluous interactions with your dad or other family members? Can you limit the time you stay at the reception or create a plan for leaving early if you need to?

If there are certain relationships in your family where you feel safe — like your sister, possibly — be honest about your concerns to gain the support you may need. This is totally up to you. You don’t owe anyone an explanation for how or why you’re taking care of yourself, but it may help you nurture the relationships that are important to you. If family feels out of the question, consider a plus one (if you have one) or touch base with a friend before you go, and be honest about potentially needing additional support.

Make sure you prioritize your basic needs and health before and during the wedding — i.e. stay hydrated, get enough sleep, and limit alcohol. This will be an emotional marathon, and you want to avoid anything that will impair your ability to prepare and care for yourself.

Be honest with yourself and set realistic expectations for the day. Instead of trying to convince yourself that this time might be different, be pragmatic about what might happen based on past patterns. Since you have an idea of how your dad or aunties may engage with you, play out conversations and practice responses so you feel more confident to handle them.

It’s difficult to be around family members who often overstep boundaries — like your aunties — or make you feel unsafe — like your dad. Remember that the focus should be on your cousin, and you can consistently redirect all conversations back to the wedding: “We are here for X’s wedding. This is not the time to talk about this.” You can also disengage by excusing yourself and stepping away to go outside or retreat to the restroom.

Don’t forget to have self-compassion as you navigate these family dynamics. It’s often a grieving process to accept that our family relationships are not what we wish they would be. You are allowed to decide how much — or how little — pain you will tolerate. You do not need anyone’s permission to protect yourself.

