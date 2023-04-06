My father recently died, and I have been notifying his friends. Several who stayed in touch with my mom have responded — some polite, some less so — that I should reconcile with her. Can you please advise me on how to graciously and firmly respond that it isn’t really their business?
— Sad but Strong
Sad but Strong: I’m so sorry about your dad.
And I’m sorry people are imposing their opinions on you, especially as you grieve. That is way, way out of line.
You have a few good options. One of the best, for its simple elegance, is to say nothing to them:
They: “You should reconcile with your mom.”
You: [crickets]. Hold the silence as long as your courage holds.
If you’re not good at bearing up under awkwardness, then skip the silence and just change the subject, the more obviously and abruptly the better: “So. [Beat.] How’re you doing? That sciatica still bothering you?”
Sometimes the biggest bird-flip is the one they know they deserve but you are way too awesome to deliver.
If that doesn’t feel right to you — both of these options can be tricky to pull off — then a brisk, “Thank you for your opinion,” also has an air of more restraint than you really want to employ right now, and gives them no further incentive to argue.
If your comfort zone is more of the just-freaking-say-it variety, then just freaking say it: “That’s really not your business to say.” Or a kinder-seeming but just as direct: “I know you mean well, but that is not helpful or appropriate.”
Hang in there.
Dear Carolyn: At a small gathering, one close elderly relative was wearing so much perfume that there was a veritable cloud surrounding her. Most of the party fled to the backyard. I had such a bad reaction that I left the party and drove home with a raging headache. We are expecting to have another gathering soon. Is there a kind way to ask her to moderate her use of perfume?
— Anonymous
Anonymous: Call her in advance to say you had a bad reaction to her perfume last time, and ask her not to wear it, please, thank you so much. If there’s awkward silence where her, “Oh gosh, of course, so sorry about that!” would be, then add that you were surprised yourself by the severity of the reaction, or else you’d never presume to ask such a personal favor. Or some such.
Don’t think of it in terms of whether it’s “kind” or “unkind” to ask, but “necessary” or “unnecessary.” If her wearing it again means you’ll have to leave again, then it’s necessary — so it’s no different from letting the host know you can’t eat walnuts or shellfish.
If you just can’t imagine calling her, then put out a whole-group message pre-gathering: “I’m having bad reactions to perfume and respectfully request a cease-scent at the party. Thankyew.” After all, it’s a general problem even if there was only one specific violator last time.
If this happens to you again with someone else, then I suggest speaking up sooner. Your relative might have no remaining idea what scent she was wearing that day.
