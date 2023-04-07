Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hi, Carolyn: Last week on a random Wednesday, my husband and I exchanged end-of-the-workday texts (as we often do), checking in about how late he will need to work, coming home for dinner?, etc. This is a pretty common exchange. He texted that he had a ton of work to do and that he would be at the office late, so I should eat dinner without him. I wished him good luck.

Then I decided I wanted tacos for dinner and drove over to a local spot.

Well. To my surprise, there was my husband. At the bar. Drink in hand. He was with a work colleague I recognized. And apparently some more I did not. My husband was super surprised to see me and started backpedaling immediately. I was stunned. I left. And promptly lost my [cool].

I contend this was a lie. He says that he didn’t lie at the time but that his plans changed. I call BS.

What do you think?

— Told a Weird Tiny Lie

Told a Weird Tiny Lie: I think a lot of things, none of which matters unless I make it clear that I don’t know, I just think. I don’t know whether your husband affably changed his plans or made sneaky ones. I don’t know whether this was a careless lie of omission or, with forethought, a texted lie to your face. I don’t know whether you’re responding, reacting or overreacting.

With that out of the way: I think people know when they’re the ones in the relationship.

I think you know whether he’s capable of deceit. And he knows you know.

I think you both know what the context of your lives together says about him, about you and about your marriage.

I think you both know whether a hang with colleagues on a night he’s supposed to be busy is a nice bit of serendipity for him or a knockout punch to whatever trust you had left (or some point on the downslope between the two).

I think you know whether you tend to jump quickly to unreasonable suspicions, and his backpedaling is a knee-jerk adaptation to that, and you need to apologize for flipping out — or whether you are calm and centered enough to spot a real red flag when you see one, and his backpedaling screams, “Busted,” and you need to trust yourself under pressure.

That’s pretty much what I think.

Dear Carolyn: I am getting to the stage in life where sometimes it takes a while to remember a name. Recently, I ran into a person I have casually known for years at my gym. I could not think of his name, so I did not introduce him to my husband, who was beside me. Of course I remembered his name after we exchanged a few words and he went on his way. I felt embarrassed because I couldn’t think of his name and should have introduced him to my husband. How could this have been handled better?

— Anonymous

Anonymous: Have a pact with your husband: When you forget a person’s name in this situation, say, “This is my husband, [husband’s name],” at which point your husband immediately says, “Nice to see you. I’m sorry, though, I didn’t catch your name,” and the person says his name and puts all of you out of your misery.

I am getting to the stage in life where I’m grateful this fig leaf works.

