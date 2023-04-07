More from Carolyn Hax

Answer this week’s reader question:

My co-worker called my therapist about me

From the archive:

Delete a friend’s confession about having an affair

A husband’s put off by his wife’s procrastination

A widower’s request to his child is a lot to unpack

Saying ‘I do’ for all the wrong reasons

Mother-in-law wants you to apologize for something your husband did. Heck no!

More:

Sign up for Carolyn’s email newsletter to get her column delivered to your inbox each morning.

Carolyn has a Q&A with readers on Fridays. Read the most recent live chat here. The next chat is March 31.

Resources for getting help. Frequently asked questions about the column. Chat glossary