Adapted from an online discussion. Hello Carolyn: I wanted to pulse you and the readers on how to best broach a case in which I have two close friends, both of whom I am fond of, who hate each other. This sadly happens rather often. I tend to gravitate toward folks with strong personalities, and I get along with them, but they clash with one another. It makes things a bit difficult when I attempt to plan parties and group get-togethers. I always feel as if I’m making one of them mad if I invite them both, but I feel guilty inviting one and not the other.

I guess the answer is just for me to be an adult and let the chips fall where they may — but essentially I would rather jump into hot lava than deal with conflict or hurt feelings. I know I just need to buck up. Any advice?

— Stuck in the Middle With You and the Lava

Stuck in the Middle With You and the Lava: Buck up, yes. Invite all and enjoy the chip-and-lava show the best you can.

But I also wonder: You choose these big, strong, volatile friends, and you have strong conflict-avoidant tendencies, so, pattern alert. And could it be that to avoid “hurt feelings” — a.k.a., your own discomfort — you’re letting some of your friends get away with straight-up bad behavior? Sometimes what we treat as a “strong personality” is really just being a punk.

Not saying this is a given, because it’s also true that big personalities clash sometimes, and it might not be anything more than that. But I did think, “Hmm.”

Plus, if “buck up” alone were enough, then it already would have worked. At minimum, it takes wanting to buck up and actually bucking up. And being willing to feel the burn.

To: Lava: The red flag I saw here was that they’d be angry with you for inviting the person they hate. This is an inappropriate reaction unless they’ve been seriously wronged by this person.

— Anonymous

Anonymous: True. But Lava feels “as if I’m making one of them mad.” That is not the same as actually making one of them mad.

So the anger could be either created by pot-stirring or perceived by the person sensitized to it. Not to gaslight anybody; we’d just need to be in the room to say with any confidence.

To Lava: I wonder, too, whether something in these conflicts is satisfying to you. I wonder what would happen if you explored your conflict avoidance more deeply.

— Wondering

Wondering: Conflict avoidance is always worth a hard look, because in any form and for whatever reason, it sticks people with living life on other people’s terms, never their own. Think about it: How can you live your own life in service of your own goals and experiences if you’re constantly watching others for how they’re going to react?

Re: Conflict avoidance: I totally identify with Lava. I struggled with being bullied when I was young, so as an adult, I found myself so grateful for friendships that my passivity (I thought I was just easygoing) attracted others with “strong personalities” who also did not like my other friends. As life went on, I got less passive, and eventually two of the friendships had to end, because these friends reacted to my assertiveness with anger and verbal abuse. The many friendships I still have now are honest and mutual, and my life is much more peaceful.

— Assertive

Assertive: Beautiful, thank you.

