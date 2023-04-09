Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Dear Carolyn: My best friend, “Veronica,” is the only one in our social circle with a child. Ever since her toddler was born, all our get-togethers have been at her house, a 45-minute drive for me; I’ve spent many of my Saturdays there. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Veronica has no family in the area who can babysit, and she is reluctant to leave her husband home alone with their child. She has admitted that he is perfectly capable; she just feels guilty asking it of him.

I recently had a milestone birthday, and I threw a party on a Saturday evening with friends and family from many parts of my life. I was disappointed, but not surprised, that Veronica declined. Neither she nor her husband had other plans, but she cited “the toddler, the timing and the distance.” She hoped I would understand.

Well, I don’t. I feel as if I’ve gone the extra mile to accommodate her these past couple of years, and the one time I asked her to accommodate me, she was unwilling. I’m not a parent myself, so please help me understand: Am I the one being unreasonable here?

— Involuntary Auntie

Involuntary Auntie: This isn’t about who is or isn’t a parent or who is or isn’t reasonable, as if there’s a right and a wrong, a winner and a loser.

It’s about who’s honest. Both of you can do that. Two rights, win-win.

This is your best friend, so trust her and do your part: “You said you hoped I would understand — but I’m really disappointed. I wanted my best friend there and believe one night wasn’t too much to ask. If it was, then are you willing to explain why? I really do want to understand.”

This honors your feelings and leaves room for hers, which gives your friendship room to adapt.

The alternatives are to accuse vs. ask, which invites defensiveness at the expense of communication, or to keep your frustration to yourself, which only works if you’re able to manage it internally and let it go. It’s clear that’s not happening; you’re carrying more of it with you on each 90-minute round-trip.

So Veronica needs to know that it’s there (and why), and (so important) that you’re open to discussing ways to resolve it. She may not be able to socialize as she used to, sure. But one thing a tired, home-centered parent of a toddler can do for you — and I hope for your sake Veronica does — is listen to you, answer your questions without getting prickly, admit things have gone out of whack and work with you on realistic ways to even things out more.

I don’t mean with effort; you simply have more of that to give right now, it happens. I mean evenness in how you value each other, which is not only possible under the most lopsided of circumstances, but also necessary for any intimate friendship to work.

If you’ll gladly spend 30 Saturdays on the road in exchange for her meaningful one? Then present that as one of her options. She can accept or counter with hers.

Now a detour, because I said, “Noooo!” in my head about four times as I read your letter, and I couldn’t in good conscience leave these things un-freaked-out about:

Parents do each other and their children a terrible disservice when they won’t yield solo care to a “perfectly capable” co-parent, thus denying both co-parent and child that bond; when they allow independent friendships and interests that they’re otherwise capable of sustaining to lapse, thus denying themselves a well-rounded life and their child the model of one; when they refuse to consider that nonfamily caregiving can be as good or better than family, thus denying themselves and their child the texture and balance of a village; and when they write off the needs, perspectives and time of non-parents as disposable, thus becoming myopic (to put it kindly). All on a scale, like everything, but still.

I mention these more for other parents than for you — because these are Veronica’s and her husband’s decisions to make, regardless of whether I or you or anyone else agrees. It wouldn’t be your place to butt in on these points, even if you’d raised a pile of kids of your own.

But you do have standing to present Veronica with warm, generous honesty about your limits. If she’s paying attention, then she will start to see for herself where she has fallen into some traps.

Dear Carolyn: What is the difference between trying to help someone and trying to fix someone?

— In Between

In Between: Funny you should ask.

The difference is whether they asked for your help, and whether it’s their goals you have in mind — or your own.

