Adapted from an online discussion. Dear Carolyn: I’m the youngest of four, the “oops” kid born way after the older three. Therefore, my kids are several years younger than their cousins. I see my siblings often, and whenever I say anything about one of my kids — “Wow, it was hard to see her get on the bus for the first time!” — it’s met with, “Oh, just wait until” they start high school or college or move into their own place. I say something about my kids’ sports, and I’m met with eye-rolls and, “Little League competition is nothing compared with high school ball.”

I tried to express that what happens with my kids is just as important as what happens with theirs, but nothing has changed. I’m apparently supposed to attend family gatherings and sit quietly through talk about the big kids. My siblings also barely acknowledge my kids. What should I do? I leave every family gathering seething.

— Seething

Seething: Give up. Release yourself of the heavy, futile, infuriating hope they will ever treat you the way you want them to. You’ve tried; they plainly haven’t.

Pair this resignation with leaning consciously on people outside the family to give you that kind of attention. Resolve not to take it for granted that you get to feel some parental sunshine on your face — just not from your sibs.

Or choose one sibling to confide in: “Can I talk about my kids and just get a ‘Yay!’ this time instead of comparisons to everyone else?” Bypass the group dynamic.

Or quietly play bingo with siblings’ dismissive comments: “Oh just wait,” “That’s nothing,” free space, [eye-roll], “You’ll learn,” YAY!

Or start throwing wild fictions into your stories to see whether they react. (“Just seeing who’s awake.”)

Or all of the above, all optional. Giving up hope for better siblings is the sanity-saver.

Readers’ thoughts:

· This is just a guess, but is this how your siblings made you feel as well, growing up? As a permanent “oops”? Think about talking to a counselor about all of this. It might help you to get some perspective on how you were treated by your own siblings, and maybe find ways to live with it and/or let it go.

· I would come back with something like, “Yeah, I’ll get there, but for now this is my reality.” It seems as if they’re trying to relate to you, but they’ve forgotten you haven’t lived to that life point yet — like when people get mad at you for complaining because other people have it worse. They sure do have it worse, but it doesn’t invalidate that you have it bad in relation to your experiences.

· If you can stomach it, maybe you can ask them for advice? It’ll at least get them focused on you. And hopefully it’ll get them reflecting on how they felt during some of the stuff you’re going through, and how it was a big deal at the time, and inspire a little compassion. Maybe you’ll even get some good advice/ideas!

· If I whine about my age (“Uh, 40, I’m getting so old”) and someone older minimizes it by saying, “Just wait until you’re 60!” I respond by saying, “Yeah, well, this is the oldest I’ve ever been.” It gets a laugh and seems to get the point across that this is where I am in life, and it’s a big deal to me. Maybe this can be adapted to your kids’ first bus ride/Little League/etc.

