I tried to express that what happens with my kids is just as important as what happens with theirs, but nothing has changed. I’m apparently supposed to attend family gatherings and sit quietly through talk about the big kids. My siblings also barely acknowledge my kids. What should I do? I leave every family gathering seething.
— Seething
Seething: Give up. Release yourself of the heavy, futile, infuriating hope they will ever treat you the way you want them to. You’ve tried; they plainly haven’t.
Pair this resignation with leaning consciously on people outside the family to give you that kind of attention. Resolve not to take it for granted that you get to feel some parental sunshine on your face — just not from your sibs.
Or choose one sibling to confide in: “Can I talk about my kids and just get a ‘Yay!’ this time instead of comparisons to everyone else?” Bypass the group dynamic.
Or quietly play bingo with siblings’ dismissive comments: “Oh just wait,” “That’s nothing,” free space, [eye-roll], “You’ll learn,” YAY!
Or start throwing wild fictions into your stories to see whether they react. (“Just seeing who’s awake.”)
Or all of the above, all optional. Giving up hope for better siblings is the sanity-saver.
Readers’ thoughts:
· This is just a guess, but is this how your siblings made you feel as well, growing up? As a permanent “oops”? Think about talking to a counselor about all of this. It might help you to get some perspective on how you were treated by your own siblings, and maybe find ways to live with it and/or let it go.
· I would come back with something like, “Yeah, I’ll get there, but for now this is my reality.” It seems as if they’re trying to relate to you, but they’ve forgotten you haven’t lived to that life point yet — like when people get mad at you for complaining because other people have it worse. They sure do have it worse, but it doesn’t invalidate that you have it bad in relation to your experiences.
· If you can stomach it, maybe you can ask them for advice? It’ll at least get them focused on you. And hopefully it’ll get them reflecting on how they felt during some of the stuff you’re going through, and how it was a big deal at the time, and inspire a little compassion. Maybe you’ll even get some good advice/ideas!
· If I whine about my age (“Uh, 40, I’m getting so old”) and someone older minimizes it by saying, “Just wait until you’re 60!” I respond by saying, “Yeah, well, this is the oldest I’ve ever been.” It gets a laugh and seems to get the point across that this is where I am in life, and it’s a big deal to me. Maybe this can be adapted to your kids’ first bus ride/Little League/etc.
More from Carolyn Hax
Answer this week’s reader question:
I told his wife about our affair
From the archive:
Her boyfriend likes to vacation with his ex. It’s time for her to hit the road instead.
Sorry, but your daughter isn’t the one donning a trashy look
We saved our marriage, but our friends remain skeptical
When in-laws roll their eyes at your food choices, go with your gut
Not ready for marriage, but not ready to break up, either
More:
Sign up for Carolyn’s email newsletter to get her column delivered to your inbox each morning.
Carolyn has a Q&A with readers on Fridays. Read the most recent live chat here. The next chat is April 14.
Resources for getting help. Frequently asked questions about the column. Chat glossary