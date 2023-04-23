Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hi Carolyn: I have been with my partner for almost five years. I work at a university and therefore get free tuition. I am pursuing a master’s and have three semesters left. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Both my partner and I have been in a bit of a slump, individually and as a couple. He recently got a fully remote job (mine is not). Our lease is up in a few months.

He wants to move out West at the end of our lease. He wants to live near the mountains, wants a fresh start, and is desperate to get out of our current area — as am I, to be fair.

He also really really wants to have kids. He is 35 and feels he is wasting his best years. I am 32, and he has repeatedly mentioned how my biological clock is ticking to give him kids.

This would involve me leaving my job and my master’s — or paying $15,000-plus to finish it, with no foreseeable income. I expressed that I feel deeply uncomfortable with the idea of giving up my ability to take care of myself financially.

It turned into a big fight where he said my priorities have changed, after my master’s I’ll want internships or a new job, and he doesn’t see where kids fit into that plan. That conversation ended with basically, “We all have to make choices.”

Fifty percent of me wants to go — I am an adventurous soul, and a fresh start appeals to me.

Fifty percent of me wants to stay and finish what I’ve started and have been working so hard to accomplish. Fam and friends agree.

My understanding is that he is going either way.

I don’t like feeling backed into a corner. I am angry at him for making me choose, when we could easily make this move in a year and accomplish both.

Added layer is the idea of parenting with him sounds increasingly difficult, for multiple reasons and patterns throughout our relationship. He doesn’t listen to me or consider what I say, and obviously doesn’t care about my reticence about moving or becoming financially dependent on him.

I have worked really hard on this, contacting universities out there about transferring credits, applying to jobs, but options aren’t great.

I don’t know what to do. Thoughts?

— To Go or Not to Go

To Go or Not to Go: To “give him kids”? If those were his words, then that is your answer.

If they weren’t, then “repeatedly” gets the job done in the same sentence — in two fewer words. Do his constant reminders of your value as a uterus work for you?

How ’bout that your current family of two is a “waste.”

And you can't have both kids and a career, what? Is he from 1956?

Or you could skip to the end of your question, as fine an example of lede-burying as I’ve seen. “He doesn’t listen to me or consider what I say.”

I’m not feeling much doubt here, but I’ll give him the benefit of it anyway — call it the benefit of human complexity: He is plainly an unhappy guy. That tends not to bring out anyone’s best, so maybe when he’s better situated, breathing mountain air, his contemptuous self-absorption will give way to something more suitable for life partnership. Maybe.

You, though, have other things to consider beyond his wants and needs. Like, your own.

There’s the 50 percent of you wanting to wrap your degree — and the 100 percent of you working hard for it. (And the zero percent he respects that.)

There’s the valid financial concern; like it or not, autonomy only accepts cash.

There’s the subtle life-directional difference between you: his running away from (his life) and your running to (a degree, adventure).

There’s the little throwaway line that implies big things: “Fam and friends agree.” Your life isn’t up to fam-and-friends, of course, but I do wonder if they’ve heard alarms emanating from your relationship, too.

Again, there’s the fact of your having to mount a defense of your choices just to be treated as someone whose choices matter. Even if he accepted that, which he hasn’t!!, how is such cornering okay?

There’s the risk of uprooting emotionally, physically and financially for someone you don’t trust to care about you or for you, just on the hope things maybe might possibly improve.

Whew. I’d say you argued your way to “NO” and I’m just here with a highlighter.

And with one more suggestion — that freeing him to find someone who shares kids as a top priority might be a kindness.

But if you remain unpersuaded by your own arguments or mine, then clear space to think: He goes in June, you stay “to work on/finish your master’s” and “keep job-hunting.” A.k.a., see whether a weight has lifted.

This too was your idea, not mine; you just had it in mind for both of you instead of just for yourself. But maybe it’s time to find out whether there is a “both of you,” or if he only wants you on his terms.

