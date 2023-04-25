Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Dear Miss Manners: How does one deal with a person who counters any challenges with “you’re crazy?” Instead of discussing ideas in a civil tone, my husband tries to dismiss any attempts at debate by shutting me down with a label both inaccurate and cruel. Debasing a person with an ad hominem attack is the “craziest” thing I have ever seen. In the past, I have told him he doesn’t have the licensing requirements to diagnose any illness. It doesn’t stop his attacks.

Any ideas for this crazy woman?

Is it safe to presume that your husband is not trying to build a case to have you committed to an asylum so that he can carry on with the lady next door?

Assuming those are not his intentions, it is only a matter of teaching him a polite euphemism. Miss Manners suggests one that was in frequent use in the U.S. Congress in better days: “I believe you are gravely mistaken.”

However, as you may have observed from our government in action, there are people who prefer delivering insults to working out differences. If your husband is such a one, Miss Manners can only offer you her sympathy.

Dear Miss Manners: My daughter is engaged to a great guy. She is head over heels for him, and the rest of us really like him, too. They are a great match.

The issue is that while my daughter has many friends and a huge family on both my side and my wife’s, he has a relatively small family and not as many friends. He and I get along great, and he expressed interest in having me be his best man. I’ve only known him for a year or so, and although we are close, he’s not my “best friend” and vice versa. My daughter says “no way,” and so does my wife.

I know I’m supposed to walk her down the aisle and be the father of the bride, and I really don’t want to be his best man. I’m just curious if there is any kind of wedding etiquette that frowns on the FOTB also being the best man.

Why do you appeal to Miss Manners, when you have your daughter available? All she needs to say is, “Honey, that’s so sweet, and I’m thrilled that you feel that way about my father. He thinks the world of you. But he already has an important place in the wedding, and another one would be too much.”

But as you did ask her, Miss Manners must say, once again, that a wedding is not like a play with specific roles to be cast. The wedding should fit the families, not the other way around.

It is not mandatory that there be a best man. The simple function of handing over the bride’s ring could be done by the maid of honor, if there is one. Or even by you, as you will be at the altar anyway, although at your daughter’s side, not his.

New Miss Manners columns are posted Monday through Saturday on washingtonpost.com/advice.

© 2023 Judith Martin

