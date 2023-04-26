Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

We asked readers to channel their inner Carolyn Hax and answer this question. Some of the best responses are below. Hi Carolyn: Earlier this week, my husband made a totally offhand comment to the effect of, “You know, I lowered my usual standards [of attractiveness] when I decided to date you, and I’m so glad I did because your personality is wonderful, and I love our life together.” He was trying to emphasize the second half of that sentence, but, of course, the first half is the part that has gotten lodged in my brain. My feelings are hurt. Although I know better and am not a vain person, I’ve been feeling ugly when I look in the mirror.

My husband realized he misspoke and apologized immediately, but days later, I’m still feeling the sting. It’s not like I thought I was the most beautiful person in the world, but no one wants to hear, “She’s not the best-looking, but she has a great personality.”

I can’t find my way back out of my hurt feelings, and I don’t know what to say to him. I don’t actually need an apology because one wouldn’t change the truth of what he said. Do I just have to wait until someday I get over it?

— Great Personality

Great Personality: That really stings. I’m so sorry. Yes, I do think time is going to help here, but maybe you can also reframe what he said to help it along. As hurtful as the statement was, it says more about your husband than you.

At one point he was shallow and totally focused on looks, and you helped him grow beyond that. It also doesn’t mean you’re not attractive, or not attractive to him. It merely means you didn’t fit into the arbitrary book cover judging he did at one point in his life. If he had said, “You weren’t my type,” would it have felt as harsh? Anyway, maybe an apology isn’t what would help but if hearing it again or hearing anything else from him would help, ask for it. Be honest about how this has hurt you. At the end of the day, he chose you; you must be beautiful to him.

— Shadow Brand

Great Personality: I’m on your husband’s side of this scenario, so I’ll give my side of the story and how I will forever be (happily) remediating it. Once, when someone complimented me on my very nice-looking husband, I replied, “Can you believe his looks are his worst quality?” I followed up with his fantastic sense of humor, how kind he is, his brilliance, how he does the right thing without being holier-than-thou, how he doesn’t take himself too seriously and that he’s genuinely amazing. But what other folks heard is that I don’t think he’s gorgeous. (Incorrect: He is.) So I learned my lesson and instead say, “Isn’t he handsome? And he has a knockout sense of humor, is so kind …”

Maybe your husband is just as verbally awkward as I am and just as knocked off his feet by you as I am by my spouse. Believe me: We who misspeak can get better at expressing ourselves. Please consider listening to everything he said after that terrible intro sentence.

— Happy, Lucky and Imperfect

Great Personality: No matter how evolved or progressive we are, we all get stuck in these same tired, gendered scripts about women, attractiveness and desirability. It’s painful, and I’m sorry that your sense of self-worth has taken a hit.

I’d try to heal the pain from this in two ways: First, discuss how you are feeling with some trusted friends. This is the kind of thing that loses power the more you talk about it. And second, talk about this some more with your husband. The conversation shouldn’t be about how conventionally attractive he finds you, but about how attracted he is to you.

— AT

Great Personality: I would not wait to see if your hurt passes, because it likely will not. One thing I’ve found in my marriage (independently and with couples counseling) is that unaddressed hurt feelings morph into deeper grudges that simmer under the surface and undermine the integrity of relationship.

It may help to set a time with your husband to talk when you or he are not occupied with other things. Reference the original comment and say, “While I agree that looks are not the most important thing in choosing a long-term partner, it made me feel hurt/devalued/uncertain of myself/etc. when you said X, Y, Z — even if your intention was to be complimentary.” Because he quickly realized that he misstepped and tried to apologize, he’ll likely be open to hearing more of your side. You still deserve to be heard and reach a full resolution.

— SMK

Great Personality: Divorce him. Then give him my number. I want the guy who 1. loves you; 2. loves your life; 3. recognized he was an idiot and immediately apologized.

Seriously, sometimes you just need to reframe the comment. When my late husband would make an ungraceful comment like that, I would say, “You have 10 seconds to turn that comment into a compliment.” He would struggle to find a way to turn it around, and we would both dissolve into giggling heaps as he tried to fix the verbal mess with over-the-top compliments. Recognizing that life with another person includes a fair number of honest but less-than-flattering comments over the years (because they genuinely know all your faults!) and then finding the humor in it. His response to the dreaded “Do these pants make me look fat?” question provided years of laughter. I wanted a guy with a full head of hair and wound up far luckier by “settling” for the bald guy. Turns out bald is beautiful, but my standards of beauty were wrong when I was young. So I am guilty of what your husband is accused of, but I had a total gem of a guy and I knew it.

— Phh

Great Personality: As someone whose husband once said something similarly painful, I have two suggestions: First, go to a counselor to work through communication disconnects. And second, try to see where he is coming from with this, and if he can see why you’re hurt. My husband had been raised in a super critical environment and learned to pat himself on the back — often without seeing how what he said affected others — as a way to compensate. It isn’t necessarily a dealbreaker, as he truly didn’t realize that what he said was hurtful. I wish you well.

— Kgranna

