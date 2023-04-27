Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Adapted from an online discussion. Dear Carolyn: Husband and I are starting to think seriously about having a baby after putting it off for maybe a year longer than we should have. I am excited about it, but I’m very worried about what feels like an inevitable overhaul of life as we know it. But I’m uncertain of what to expect. I have friends with small kids who still exercise daily and have nice wardrobes, and other friends who look like unwashed crap. I think it’s partly temperament and partly priorities. How do I know which category I’ll fall into? If I were sure I could keep my sanity and some semblance of the life I have now, I would be all in.

— Virginia

Virginia: “Unwashed crap.” Yikes.

There is no certainty. A “baby” is just the word for the little squirmy form of an entire other person, and you can’t ever be “sure” of what an entire other person will be, say, do, require — or how you’ll react. Plus, you don’t even mention money, which can be a game changer, or persistent child-care shortages. The difference between the parent getting daily exercise and a clean outfit and the “unwashed crap” parent (allow me to flinch again, wow) is sometimes just one well-compensated household employee. Which means your talk of “priorities” puts you at risk of being told, when you’re using that to judge parents on their appearance, exactly where you can stuff your talk of priorities. Just an FYI.

Anyway … I think commenters will say that if you’re not ready to let go of any “semblance of the life I have now,” if that’s what your child needs you to do, then you’re not ready to be a parent. And I think that’s right, generally — but a lot of people can have children without their lives being knocked off course. A couple I knew who traveled extensively and ruggedly — trekking, camping for weeks at a time — kept doing that, just with their (only) child in tow.

But just because some people can doesn’t mean everyone can, not even all the ones who prioritize it. There are so many factors, including the temperaments of both parents and the child. Plus the health of both parents and the child. Plus the finances. Plus the community supports in your area. And so on.

So that’s why the answer has to be: You’re ready to be a parent only when you’re ready to do whatever your child requires, including meeting the highest possible needs, because even the rarest conditions happen to someone. And kids don’t ask to be born. If you’re set on one specific outcome, then pass — for the kid’s sake, as much as your own.

Readers’ thoughts:

· Wow. Did that phrasing give me pause. As a single mom who almost certainly looked terrible for the first two years, even when dressed in work clothing, I am glad to say you’re not among my friends. If you’re going into parenthood feeling as if it’s perfectly fine and reasonable to cast such judgments, then you might want to consider what lessons that teaches a child.

· If you’re ready for either outcome — still exercise daily and have nice a wardrobe, or look like unwashed crap — and ready to put the squirmy bundle as your first priority, while attending a pile of (actual) unwashed crap, then you’re ready to be a parent.

I didn’t take the unwashed crap comment as a judgment, because you say they’re still your friends. And if you can’t share here, where can you? But parents get judged constantly, so you should be ready for that as well.

