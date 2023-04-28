More from Carolyn Hax

Answer this week’s reader question:

Husband said I’m less attractive than his usual type

From the archive:

A cheating live-in boyfriend is unexpectedly hard to quit

His risky sport endangers his life, and his wife wants a parachute

A baby shower for a deadbeat dad

Sorry, Mom, but you can’t tackle your adult son with an ultimatum

Trying to get pregnant, and weary of the grilling

More:

Sign up for Carolyn’s email newsletter to get her column delivered to your inbox each morning.

Carolyn has a Q&A with readers on Fridays. Read the most recent live chat here. The next chat is April 21.

Resources for getting help. Frequently asked questions about the column. Chat glossary