Advice columnist Carolyn Hax takes your comments and questions most Fridays about life, family, relationships and more. Some questions may be adapted into full columns, and transcripts of the chats remain available after each session concludes.
The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your submissions are anonymous unless you choose to identify yourself. To reply to other posts, simply include ‘re:’ or ‘to’ the topic in the subject line of your post.
Sign up here to receive an email right as the chat is about to start.
For technical problems or questions, email livechatsupport@washpost.com.
More from Carolyn Hax
Answer this week’s reader question:
Husband said I’m less attractive than his usual type
From the archive:
A cheating live-in boyfriend is unexpectedly hard to quit
His risky sport endangers his life, and his wife wants a parachute
A baby shower for a deadbeat dad
Sorry, Mom, but you can’t tackle your adult son with an ultimatum
Trying to get pregnant, and weary of the grilling
More:
Sign up for Carolyn’s email newsletter to get her column delivered to your inbox each morning.
Carolyn has a Q&A with readers on Fridays. Read the most recent live chat here. The next chat is April 21.
Resources for getting help. Frequently asked questions about the column. Chat glossary