Adapted from an online discussion. Dear Carolyn: Can a gift ever be an insult? For my 80th birthday, my sister-in-law gave me two flour-sack dish towels. They did have a flower print. Another time a friend gave me a little plastic turtle with “Love” printed on it (from her turtle collection). Another friend gave me a box of paper notes from the dollar store. All three have money.

I try to give thoughtful gifts, and these crummy gifts seem to convey a message: I don’t care enough about you to give you a nice gift. How should I react when I receive such a gift?

— Insulted

Insulted: Out loud: “Thank you!”

To yourself: “Thank you, my strange friends, whom I love despite your utter ineptitude at gift-giving.”

Friendship is too important to hinge on one data point.

And yes, a gift can be an insult, but it is optional whether you accept it as one. I’d base it on context, not the gift itself.

A reader’s thought:

· As someone with specific tastes and more stuff than space, a couple of cute dish towels sounds like a lovely gift. The turtle sounds like something I’d look at and think of my friend. And the notes sound like an attempt at giving a usable gift. So I don’t so much see totally unthoughtful gifts as attempts to answer the age-old question of, “What do you give someone who doesn’t need anything?”

Dear Carolyn: How can I respond helpfully to my son’s questions? He is 23 and in college. He keeps bringing up mental health questions, asking my views about them, then getting hurt or annoyed when I say what I think. I want to keep the line open but find nothing I say is acceptable. Ideas?

— Parent

Parent: It depends on what you think, no? If you tell him you think depression is a faker’s word for laziness, then I can see his taking offense.

Let’s say you’ve given only sensitive, fact-based answers, though. To find out why they haven’t been well-received, start asking questions. Find out — gently — why he wants your view on these things, what his views are and how you can be more helpful to him.

I mean, isn’t this line of inquiry itself a flag of some color? Doesn’t it tell you he’s struggling?

There are thoughtful ways to ask: “You’ve brought this up a few times recently. May I ask what’s on your mind?”

And if he keeps questioning you: “I hesitate to respond, because I sense you’re looking for a specific answer. I’m also not an expert, so I’d like to understand more about what you need before I say anything else.”

A reader’s thought:

· With my mid-20s daughter, when she asks a question [like this], I always ask her, “Do you want my opinion, do you want me to just listen, or is there something else you would like me to do?” This has made a huge difference in our communication. Most of the time she just wants to rant, but she listens fully to my opinions when wanted.

