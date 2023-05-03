Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

We asked readers to channel their inner Carolyn Hax and answer this question. Some of the best responses are below. Hi, Carolyn! Lately I’ve been struggling with a lot of guilt related to financial security. I’m not wealthy by any stretch. However, I am comfortable, own my home, have some savings, have almost no debt outside of student loans and no longer regularly overdraft my checking(!!).

I grew up in a financially tight household, and my siblings are not as stable as I have been. I need to buy a new car, and I’m overwhelmed with embarrassment and guilt over how much I may spend on a new vehicle. I go back-and-forth between thinking I should buy a very old, used model and use the rest to give to my siblings, and thinking I work hard and can afford a nice car! For the first time ever!

I also feel a tinge of guilt anytime I buy something new or go on a trip, have a nice meal, etc. How do I reconcile this? Do others struggle with this dynamic?

— Redistribute?

Redistribute?: I hope you get your car and are able to let go of guilt! My parents both came from large families, and as adults their siblings’ wealth levels varied quite a lot. We were poorer than most in my dad’s family and wealthier than most in my mom’s. In both families, there was a culture of helping in small ways — and sometimes in large ways if needed!

Everyone was very matter-of-fact and not condescending nor jealous about the wealth differences. My wealthier aunts and uncles would sometimes subsidize travel for others for family reunions with their frequent flier miles because they traveled a lot, or treat us to a nice meal, etc. When my mom’s sister came to visit, I know my mom would sometimes take her clothes shopping and buy her a nice dress, etc.

The general ethos was that people gave from their surplus so as to not compromise their own financial security, offered gifts very matter-of-factly and didn’t treat it as something that needed to be danced around shamefully and didn’t brag but also didn’t hide their nice things. And if some were feeling resentment, jealousy or pity, they kept that to themselves.

So I’d say, go out for a nice meal! Occasionally, maybe treat a sibling to one, too. Buy your car! Maybe down the line when you’re buying your next car, it will be financially feasible for you to consider offering your old one to a sibling/niece/nephew at a very reduced price. There are ways to both give and accept graciously, and you don’t need to equalize everyone’s wealth to be good family toward each other.

— Balance

Redistribute?: Look for ways to help your siblings — to the extent they want your help — that do not include giving them money. One thing I did when I was in a similar position was use my professional expertise to help my sibling with a personal finance issue that resulted in her saving a lot of money and getting a settlement from a responsible party. Offer to babysit so they don’t need to hire a sitter. Help teach them whatever you did that set you up for financial prosperity.

There are lots of ways to support them and alleviate your guilt without handing over your hard-earned money. Also, giving someone money is not as valuable as teaching someone how to create their own financial security.

— SweetCallie

Redistribute?: You didn’t mention that your family was asking for money. Guilt is rarely a good guide, and, in your case, it sounds like it is coming only from you. A better guide might be how seriously the loved one’s need is and how much pleasure you get from giving them something. When my older siblings started making money and I was still a poor student, I appreciated when they treated me to a burger out together. However, I didn’t need them to take care of me, and I would have found that insulting.

— Not The Richest

Redistribute?: As the less-fortunate sibling in a scenario similar to this, I can say that my brothers and sister all have twice the household income I do, if not more, and we don’t discuss it. I chose my career path, and they chose theirs.

Do I feel offended or entitled when my brother takes his wife to Paris? No. Do I grit my teeth over my sister’s new car (paid in cash!)? No. Do I complain when my brother offers to pick up the tab at the restaurant? Also no. I pride myself on being an adult who can cover my own expenses, even if it is a scrape, and I know that when the stuff hits the fan, I can call my family for help.

Redistribution of wealth doesn't change anything about our relationship with each other, and focusing on our financial disparity might just cause more discomfort than it is worth.

— Skint Sister

Every week, we ask readers to answer a question submitted to Carolyn Hax’s live chat or email. Read last week’s installment here. New questions are typically posted on Fridays, with a Monday deadline for submissions. Responses are anonymous unless you choose to identify yourself and are edited for length and clarity.

