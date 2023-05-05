Advice columnist Carolyn Hax takes your comments and questions most Fridays about life, family, relationships and more. Some questions may be adapted into full columns, and transcripts of the chats remain available after each session concludes.
The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your submissions are anonymous unless you choose to identify yourself. To reply to other posts, simply include ‘re:’ or ‘to’ the topic in the subject line of your post.
Sign up here to receive an email right as the chat is about to start.
For technical problems or questions, email livechatsupport@washpost.com.
More from Carolyn Hax
Answer this week’s reader question:
I feel guilty about having more money than my siblings
From the archive:
A married mom pursuing an office crush — stupid, right?
He thinks making more money means less housework for him
After 5 years of staying mum about truth, it’s time to talk to therapist
Getting out of a circle of ‘friends’ and their mean-girl daughters
A boyfriend who won’t stand up for you shouldn’t sit well with you
More:
Sign up for Carolyn’s email newsletter to get her column delivered to your inbox each morning.
Carolyn has a Q&A with readers on Fridays. Read the most recent live chat here. The next chat is April 28.
Resources for getting help. Frequently asked questions about the column. Chat glossary