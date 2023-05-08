Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Dear Carolyn: My daughter-in-law has 13-year-old twin boys who stay with their father during school days. On the weekends, they are supposed to come to her house.

One twin recently had a conflict with her, lying about an incident that never occurred, and now refuses to come and stay at the house. He continually hurts his mother by saying he will come, then changing his mind at the last minute.

A special occasion is fast approaching. My daughter-in-law insists on buying the same amount of gifts for each twin. He will certainly come to get his gifts.

I am really resisting giving the twins the same amount of gifts. I feel that one twin has made no effort to be part of this family for the past year and does not merit the same treatment as the other twin, who faithfully comes every weekend to be with his mother.

I do not want to hurt my daughter-in-law’s feelings, but if the absent twin gets treated the same by us all, then there will be no consequences to his behavior, which has been awful. Please help.

— Rock and a Hard Place.

Rock and a Hard Place.: You are not on the receiving end of this behavior, so they aren’t your consequences to attach.

And a 13-year-old acting this way does have some agency, but is also still a kid and is probably going through all kinds of emotional stuff. The last thing a troubled adolescent needs is someone else’s arbitrary, boundary-crossing kick to the shins as a “lesson” in being unloved.

So, no, I am not going to endorse an unequal-gift plan. Nor will I give you an atheist’s lecture on the parable of the prodigal son, but I will thank my Sunday school teacher of yore for driving home the power of love and forgiveness.

If you want to put this upcoming occasion to good use, then use it to embrace all members of this struggling family with arms as open as you can manage, literally or figuratively, whichever message of inclusiveness they’re willing to receive from you.

Try a little yoga beforehand, maybe, if you’re feeling tight.

Re: Twins: I think this boy should be seen by a child psychologist ASAP.

— Online commenter

Online commenter: Not up to the grandparent, but, yes. Thanks.

Other readers’ thoughts:

· This is a nuclear-level response to a kid who is struggling with relationships. You might want to think about what your long-term goal is here.

· Carolyn is 100 percent right: This is not your grievance. Also, making a kid feel unwelcome and sowing discord between siblings … no. Even if any punishment was yours to dish out, please reconsider any urges toward doing it like this.

· Imagine two scenarios 10 years from now:

Scenario 1: “Grandma, I remember that year when I was 13 and I was such a terror and you showed me how much you loved me anyway.”

Scenario 2: “Grandma, I remember that year when I was 13 and I was such a terror and you showed me how little you loved me.”

He’s 13. His life has changed dramatically. When kids feel unlovable, they often act unlovable. It never gets fixed by treating them as if you don’t love them.

Give him the gifts, and the additional gifts of grace and forgiveness.

