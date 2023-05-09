Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Adapted from an online discussion. Dear Carolyn: I’ve been married for less than two months, and my in-laws are already sniffing around, wondering when there will be a grandchild. We plan to start trying soon, but not immediately, for reasons that are none of their business. I don’t want to be a total killjoy or start off on a bad foot with them. How do I establish some boundaries around this, and also not feel like I’m just a walking vessel for their hoped-for grandchild?

— Pressured to Procreate

Pressured to Procreate: I don’t know, I’d be more inclined to surrender to the feeling and accept the fact of their seeing me as grandchild vessel. Going with the current is always easier. Plus, it says nothing about you and your worthiness as a human; it’s 100 percent a statement about their myopia. They’ve lost their minds perspective and you can anticipate/pity/forgive them accordingly.

Advertisement

And hey, at least they are not so hostile to your presence in their family that they’re anti-grandchild! I know could-be-worse-isms rarely help, but this one feels worse enough to warrant a mention.

As for the boundaries, their inappropriate lobbying presents you with fine opportunities for the one-two combination of direct-but-kind comment plus pointed repetition.

1: “I understand you’re interested in grandchildren, but I would be grateful for some privacy. Thank you so much.”

2 through infinity: Whatever you want to say, as long as it’s not mean-spirited and as long as you repeat it verbatim. For example, “No news is no news.” Or, “You know how I feel about this.” Or, “Bless your heart.” Or, [gentle pat-pat to in-law’s arm, smile, change subject/leave room]. Or, “[Husband], it’s for you.” Or, “Remember, no uterus talk.” Whatever you can see yourself saying. Over and over, to create the brick wall they may eventually notice they’re not getting through.

Advertisement

Re: Vessel: A former colleague came up with (I thought) a very clever solution. After an annoying number of inquiries, she and her spouse told the in-laws once: “We hope and plan to have children, three-ish years from now. We are letting you know, so you don’t have to ask anymore. Each time you do, we will push it back one month.”

No one ever asked again.

— Anonymous

Anonymous: That’s got some vigilante energy, thanks.

Other readers’ thoughts:

· When my husband and I got engaged, my mother-in-law threw a family party where, in the blessing she gave before eating, she blessed my womb. Walking vessel, indeed.

· At my wedding reception, my new sister-in-law put her hands on my stomach, above my uterus, and started praying over it. Our relationship has not improved.

Dear Carolyn: How do I help a spouse with depression? It’s coming out as anger, and he’s having a hard time understanding and listening to our neurodivergent children. I want to help him, but I also don’t want him to yell at them anymore.

Advertisement

— Spouse

Spouse: Insist on formal medical treatment of the depression, plus counseling. Nonnegotiable. I am sorry. You need to protect those kids.

I urge counseling for you, too, with a therapist who works with children and families, and with neurodivergence, so you can eventually bring family members into the sessions with you. If money and access are a problem, then look for online parenting support keyed to your kids’ diagnoses. Children and Adults with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (chadd.org), for example, offers ADHD-related support. The frustration alone can push families apart, so understanding and anticipating behaviors is helpful not only with responding to them productively, but also with keeping families (and their sanities) intact.

GiftOutline Gift Article