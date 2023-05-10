Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

We asked readers to channel their inner Carolyn Hax and answer this question. Some of the best responses are below. Dear Carolyn: My brother is a moderately famous actor. My other two siblings and I have regular jobs. We all get together around four times a year. My Actor Brother is fun and charming but during these gatherings, he never, ever asks about anything going on in anyone else’s life. We’ve all teased him about it, and he promises to be less self-absorbed next time. But that’s not the problem.

The last time we were together, he was in rehearsals for a play. After the gathering, he texted all of us to say he was upset no one had asked about his play and he felt “ignored.” No one intentionally didn’t ask him about the play, and we talked about other stuff going on in his life. In fact, whenever the conversation turned to anyone else, he pulled his phone out immediately and said he had “work stuff” until the conversation moved back to him.

We all apologized for not asking him about his play, but I’m still bothered by his text. He literally has never asked me about my work. I’m pretty sure he has no idea what I do. That was fine (really), until he started complaining that we’re not paying enough attention to him. I resent apologizing to him, and my mind keeps going over the different ways I should have handled it. Do you think I should have handled it differently?

— Hollywood Sibling

Hollywood Sibling: Your brother has set a good example for you to follow. He was explicit about how his siblings’ actions made him feel. You all then set a good example to follow in return: you validated his feelings and apologized.

It sounds like you responded to his communication well in the moment, but, in the long term, you haven’t been standing up for your own feelings in this relationship. So instead of building resentment about what’s passed, use this as an example going forward. Tell him very clearly how you feel about the fact that he does not express interest in your life — there’s no need to make it about the past incident; as you said, this has been going on for a long time. He then has the choice to follow your good example, or not.

If he does, great! If he doesn’t, then you can get to work on accepting that he is not going to change his behavior.

— SF

Hollywood Sibling: Is it fine that he never asks about you, though? It’s okay to feel however you feel about a sibling showing zero interest in your life. Starting from a place of acknowledging how you feel about it, while also knowing that it is something that you cannot change and is unlikely to change on its own might be helpful or even a little freeing.

The fact that your brother acknowledges he’s been a boor and then … keeps right on being a boor doesn’t say much for him. The non-apology apology, although it usually is the worst, has a useful place sometimes. “I’m so sorry you feel that way” is a perfectly valid response to a grown man whining that he wasn’t the center of attention for the entire gathering.

You have no obligation to engage with your brother’s sense of entitlement on this point. One thing that is in your control is deciding to free yourself from thinking that you do. Give yourself that gift. Let go of whether you should’ve responded differently, and instead look to what you want out of your relationship with your brother in the future.

— May

Hollywood Sibling: Stop apologizing; start rehearsing. You need “the pointed pause” in your sibling skills set. The next time you’re all together and your sibling starts another stanza of “What About Me — The Charm Offensive,” don’t sing along. Just stop. No sounds. Tilt your head. Raise an eyebrow. Squint your eye. Just wait. If/when your sibling notices, just smile and tell them the truth. You’re tired of the same old song and would like to try something new. Good luck.

— LazyAsLucifer

Hollywood Sibling: As a fellow of sibling of another moderately successful actor — I see you! What worked in our situation was a direct request — rather than teasing sib about self-centered behavior, state your wants clearly. I also took a more direct approach in our family conversations, almost playing the role of an emcee to facilitate time centered on others.

However, as with any relationship, ultimately we had to acknowledge personality traits that just may never change or improve. My sibling is loving, kind and generous — as well as self-absorbed. Now that I have reset my expectations of our time together, things have improved. I make sure to provide a time for everyone to take center stage in our conversations, including our sibling the actor.

— Ditto

Hollywood Sibling: I’ve been a working theatrical designer for 30-plus years. I will admit that when I’m working on a really fun and meaningful project, it’s an infatuation. It becomes the blood in my veins that powers my life; serving my show is my top priority. And it’s a wonderful feeling.

While your brother is being self-absorbed in not showing interest in your life, his constant focus on his show is very common in our profession. We’re a little bit like teenagers in love, and the adrenaline rush live theater gives is seductive and addictive. The sad part is that all shows close, a loss that can cause real grief. So, I advise enjoying the fact that your brother has found success in a highly competitive field, going to the show and sharing his creativity, and then being ready to connect with him when it’s time to come back to real life. Ending your show is easier when you have a real life to go back to.

— A Costume Designer

